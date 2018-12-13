CES 2019: Honda creates new categories of technology to enhance work, offer convenience, reduce carbon and save lives

Returning to CES with new technologies that aim to enhance people’s lives, Honda will showcase a variety of mobility, robotics, energy management, and connected concepts at CES 2019, January 8-11, 2019, that have the potential to create a cleaner, safer, and more convenient world. The company will feature demonstrations of in-vehicle connected services in the all-new 2019 Honda Passport, and provide a first look at real-world testing of the off-road Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle, a new category of vehicle dreamed up by Honda engineers.

Honda’s CES exhibit highlights the company’s technology prowess in a broad range of areas and offers a vision of collaboration with business and technology partners to create new categories of products. Honda encourages potential collaboration partners to visit its CES booth #7900 in North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Honda Innovations, the Silicon Valley arm of Honda R&D, will debut new collaborations with startups and major brand partners through its open innovation programs, Honda Developer Studio and Honda Xcelerator. Both serve as catalysts to discover and experiment with new technologies and concepts, further emphasizing Honda’s commitment to open innovation.

“Honda is seeking new partners who want to join us in the development and user testing of our technology concepts, and CES provides a vast B2B marketplace to explore collaboration opportunities,” said Nick Sugimoto, Honda Innovations CEO. “Through open innovation Honda can create new value for mobility, accommodate people’s different lifestyles, and advance our vision toward a more enjoyable and collision-free society.”

Honda will feature the following technology prototypes and concepts at CES 2019:

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda