CES 2018: Continental contributes Intelligent Intersection Technology to Smart Cities for Safer Roads

Intersections and T-junctions are

notorious traffic trouble spots. Many accidents, which occur at

intersections, are due to human error. Problems such as lack of attention,

misjudging the situation, and occluded cars or other vulnerable road

users account for many accidents and road fatalities worldwide. In fact,

according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 51 percent of all

injury crashes and 28 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States

occur at intersections. Technology company Continental is committed to

address those horrific statistics with its advanced driver assistance,

Vehicle-to-X communications, and sensor technologies to turn today’s

dangerous intersections into safer, more intelligent intersections. The

technology detects road users within a 360° perimeter of intersections

and communicates the position and movement of these objects to all

approaching vehicles, which are equipped with V2X technology.

The Continental Intelligent Intersection concept is an end-to-end solution:

It comprises the complete sensor set for an intersection, the powerful

sensor fusion algorithms which generate the environment model, and the

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) units, both at the

intersection, and in the vehicle. One focus is on protecting vulnerable

road users (VRUs) such as pedestrians and cyclists. Another focus is on

supporting drivers in complex intersection traffic scenarios like preventing

left-turning cars from running head-on into traffic that approaches from

behind an occlusion.

The Intelligent Intersection technology was first demonstrated on a test

track in October 2017 at Continental’s development center in Brimley,

Michigan (MI). The next steps include a broader test roll-out and pilot

implementation of the technology at an intersection in the City of

Columbus, Ohio.

“We are proud to contribute our Intelligent Intersections technology to a

highly innovative city like Columbus as our contribution to the US DOT’s

Smart City Challenge,” said Jeremy McClain, Head of Systems &

Technology Chassis & Safety, Continental North America. “Our solution is

based on transferring and adapting vehicle-proven hardware and

software solutions to an infrastructure application. Cities will be able to

deploy this technology to increase safety for their citizens and visitors

alike. In the longer term the technology can also serve to improve

inner-city traffic flow, thereby reducing travel time and vehicle emissions.”

Intelligent intersections reduce the number of accidents due to

human error

Sensor-based driver assistance makes driving safer and more

comfortable with each step of advancement. However, pedestrians or

cyclists, for instance, will only benefit from this technology if they can be

detected by vehicle sensors. Often, traffic situations typical at

intersections make that difficult. Other vehicles and city infrastructure can

easily occlude vulnerable road users and even other vehicles. The

underlying challenge is posed by effects like sensor shading and

obstruction of view. By bringing vehicle-proven technologies to the

infrastructure, Continental is addressing this challenge. “With the

Intelligent Intersection technology we offer a new safety element with a

perfect fit for future smart cities,” said Bastian Zydek, Project Manager

Intelligent Intersection. “The Intelligent Intersection is a showcase of

collaborative safety and a further step towards reaching our Vision Zero –

our vision of accident-free driving.”

Early warning to the driver makes streets safer

Sensors such as camera, radar and Lidar are positioned at the corners of

an intersection. They detect every road user in the area and deliver a list

of relevant objects to a sensor fusion unit, which generates a

comprehensive 360° environmental model. Relevant objects are then

broadcasted via Dedicated Short-Range Communication to every vehicle

approaching the intersection. A DSRC control unit in the vehicle receives

the messages, then an onboard system checks it for relevance and

triggers and appropriate action if a critical situation is recognized. “Active

monitoring of intersections provides the driver and/or intelligent vehicle

system a very important time advantage to take action, even before a

problem would have otherwise become visible”, added Zydek.

According to a study of the University of Michigan Transportation

Research Institute (UMTRI) many thousands of accidents in the U.S.

alone could be avoided through Intelligent Intersection technologies such

as VRU protection and DSRC Intersection Safety Functions. The benefits

of the Intelligent Intersection technology for V2X equipped vehicles is that

each of those will benefit immediately from the Intersections Safety

Functions – already when only a single V2X equipped vehicle enters the

Intelligent Intersection – so from the beginning, even at an early phase of

V2X penetration: “The cars equipped will help to protect other road

users”, said Steffen Linkenbach, Managing Director of Continental Safety

Engineering International. Continental will also leverage of that 360°

understanding of the traffic situation at intersections and upload such

information into its backend. Here Continental will analyze and provide

such data as a service enabling for example a better understanding of

traffic flow and congestion. “In the future the granular understanding of

traffic, like density, distribution of the traffic flow per lane and so on, which

results from the Intelligent Intersection technology, can also help to

improve the flow of inner-city traffic, supporting drivers and other road

users with further new or enhanced services”, added Linkenbach.

Continental at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018

The Intelligent Intersection is also a topic at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Visit Continental at CES, Tuesday, January 9 through Friday, January 12,

at North Hall Booth #6106. The Continental press conference will be held

at Mandalay Bay, Level 2, Ballroom A at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 8.

