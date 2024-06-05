Certina Group acquires Software & Testing Solutions business from FEV

FEV, a leading global engineering service provider and innovation driver for sustainable mobility and energy solutions, and Certina Group, a family-run industrial holding company, have reached an agreement on the acquisition of the global Software & Testing Solutions (STS) business by Certina

FEV, a leading global engineering service provider and innovation driver for sustainable mobility and energy solutions, and Certina Group, a family-run industrial holding company, have reached an agreement on the acquisition of the global Software & Testing Solutions (STS) business by Certina. The parties have also agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

As a business segment of FEV, STS has established itself worldwide as an outstanding provider of turnkey test hardware and software products since 1995. Certina will take over this division completely and continue it under the brand name Software and Testing Solutions.

“The automotive industry, and the market for engineering service providers in this sector, are undergoing rapid change. We have therefore come to the conclusion that a sale to an independent partner is best suited to secure the future of our test systems division and at the same time ensures the support of FEV’s strategic interests,” said Patrick Hupperich, CEO of the FEV Group, explaining the decision to sell the FEV STS business to Certina Group, a German industrial holding company that is currently comprised of more than 20 companies in five business sectors. The Group has extensive experience in the management and positioning of medium-sized companies and in plant engineering.

“Since our foundation, we have invested according to the principles of sustainability and continuity,” said Stefan Brungs, managing partner of the Certina Group. “We want to continue the STS business and are building on its management, resources and networks to take it to the next level by leveraging synergies with other companies in our holding.”

In terms of ongoing customer relations and market approach, FEV will co-operate in partnership with STS, now a part of the Certina Group, by jointly developing test systems and creating growth potential for both companies. This also includes research and development projects. FEV will offer end-user market and technical engineering know-how for powertrain development and testing while STS will drive the development of test bench systems that meet the testing needs of vehicle propulsion enabling CO2-neutral mobility.

The STS team will work independently and entrepreneurially at five locations worldwide. The STS headquarters are located in Auburn Hills/USA. Allen Arnoldy has been appointed CEO. He most recently was responsible for the global test systems business at FEV.

