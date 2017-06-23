Cerner and Cloudera win Ovum’s inaugural IoT Futures award

Cloudera, Inc., the leading provider of the modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics, together with Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, won an Ovum IoT Futures Award in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Industry category for its collaboration on a health care solution that predicts sepsis.

Ovum, a leading global data, market research and advisory firm focused on helping digital service providers and their technology partners thrive in the connected digital economy, established the award to recognize a company or supplier that has had an early and substantial impact within its industry through IoT in areas such as: creating a new IoT service for employees or customers within an industry; leveraging IoT to evolve or change its business model and operations for greater efficiencies; and the creation of new go-to-market or customer channels through IoT technologies.

The two organizations were recognized for Cerner’s St. John Sepsis Agent that leverages Cloudera’s platform. The health care solution, which was developed by Cerner in 2010, uses an algorithm that monitors patients’ symptoms in key areas and alerts clinicians as soon as a combination that may result in sepsis appears.

Every year, severe sepsis strikes more than a million Americans.[1] It’s been estimated that between 28 and 50 percent of these people die[2]—far more than the number of U.S. deaths from prostate cancer, breast cancer and AIDS combined, according to National Institute of Health (NIH). Severe sepsis or septic shock arises when the body’s response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

To detect the onset of sepsis at the earliest stage, Cerner’s clients use sensors on patients across many hospitals and the data collected from each patient goes to a central data hub in the cloud where up-to-date algorithms can effectively predict which patients are in danger of contracting sepsis. Health care professionals can intervene resulting in a possible 20-30% better chance of survival.[3]

The IoT is quickly transforming business, consumer and health care industries as companies leverage connected devices, mobile-to-mobile services and data analytics in new and compelling ways. Bringing IoT services to all markets, consumer and commercial, requires innovative thinking. At Ovum, IoT is one of its fastest growing research practices and coverage areas.

“The mission of the Ovum IoT Awards is to recognize companies helping enterprises and customers to make IoT mainstream across industries and consumer markets in concrete ways and setting the stage for widespread, transformative use cases for IoT services in the future,” said Nicole Engelbert, director of research and analysis, Ovum. “Cloudera and Cerner have worked together for more than two years to bring the power of IoT to health care, improving health and saving lives in the process. The impact is profound.”

Health care is a prime area for big data and analytics and is one of Cloudera’s core vertical markets. Using Cloudera, organizations can use data from genomic research, population health databases, sensors and wearables and electronic health records to deliver better overall patient outcomes for providers, payers, pharma and device manufacturers.

“Our customers are using data and machine learning to make what was previously impossible – possible. What Cerner has done makes this tangible by saving lives and preventing the devastating impact that sepsis can have on patients and their families,” said Dave Shuman, industry lead for IoT and manufacturing, Cloudera. “With a Cloudera enterprise data hub and the application of IoT, Cerner is making a strategic impact to the systemic advancement of health care delivery and the health of communities and ultimately improving the quality of life for everyone they serve.”

