Cerence to voice-enable in-vehicle app store platform from Harman

Cerence provides conversational AI-powered access to connected apps, services and content in HARMAN Ignite Store, creating an intuitive, natural experience for drivers

Cerence Inc. , AI for a world in motion, today announced that it is partnering with Harman to voice-enable third-party applications available in the Harman Ignite Store. With Cerence AI-powered voice recognition, automakers who deploy Harman Ignite Store can offer hands-free, secure access to the platform’s extensive capabilities, bringing an intuitive, powerful experience to their drivers.

Harman leverages Cerence embedded and cloud voice recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech to voice enable the third-party applications that are part of the Harman Ignite Store, a leading connected vehicle platform that enables automakers to develop and manage and automotive applications and connected services.

In addition to applications and services enabled by third-party developers, OEMs will also be able to offer several key domains such as Universal Destination Entry (UDE), navigation, car control, HVAC control, and other Cerence Domains, to ensure a comprehensive and intuitive end user experience.

“Voice is becoming more and more pivotal in the context of in-vehicle experiences, where consumers expect similar capabilities from their car, including a natural-language voice engine and text-to-speech,” said Albert Jordan, VP & GM, Harman Ignite Store business unit. By collaborating with Cerence, a leader in conversational AI, we are helping our OEM customers and Android Automotive developers to introduce innovative, voice-powered apps and services, that will enhance the passengers’ experiences.”

“Today’s consumers are accustomed to a constantly improving, smartphone-like user experience across their mobile and connected devices, with voice as a key component of the interaction,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We’re proud to partner with Harman to bring these rich, connected experiences to the car, keeping drivers safe, productive, and entertained.”

For automakers, Harman Ignite Store with conversational AI from Cerence simplifies the deployment of voice-enabled connected services, creating new business models and revenue streams and enabling ongoing improvement through OTA updates.

SOURCE: Harman