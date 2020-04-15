CEO Podcast Transportation Matters of Daimler Trucks & Buses starts 2nd season with discussion on leadership in turbulent times

Daimler Trucks & Buses starts the second season of the podcast Transportation Matters by its CEO Martin Daum – and that is in very unusual times. This is reflected in the first episode, as he discusses the topic leadership in turbulent times with his guest Daniel Harkavy – a US leadership-expert and bestseller author.

How does the current crisis impact the role of leaders and their leadership behavior? How can leaders navigate their people through difficult times in the best possible way? From emotionally adjusting to this new situation to concrete advice and takeaways, the two spin a highly relevant discussion in a time, when leadership is more crucial than ever.

With his experience from coaching top-managers of global companies like Nike, Pfizer, Daimler and many others Daniel Harkavy says: “We are in the middle of a perfect storm […] I think leaders have to need to develop muscle in how they think” – a though Harkavy develops in the course of the conversation and breaks it down into concrete advice and take aways.

About the podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses

Transportation Matters is the first CEO Podcast of the transportation industry. Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, speaks with international guests on topics, ranging from the future of transport to sustainability and all the way to leadership knowledge. Following a successful first season with five episodes, now comes the second season with new and interesting guests and topics.

SOURCE: Daimler