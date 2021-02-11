CEO Dr. Stephan Weng leaves Preh by mutual agreement

Bad Neustadt a.d. Saale. Dr. Stephan Weng (52), CEO of Preh GmbH, leaves the company by mutual agreement as of today. The company will inform regarding the succession plan in a timely manner. Until further notice, Preh management consists of Zhengxin „Charlie“ Cai (COO), Rui Marques Dias (CFO) and Jochen Ehrenberg (CTO).

The chairman of Preh‘s Supervisory Board, Mr. Jeff Wang: „We thank Dr. Stephan Weng that he took over the management of Preh GmbH during the difficult Corona year 2020, setting an important course for the company’s realignment. By mutual agreement we decided to go separate ways. Charlie Cai, Rui Marques Dias and Jochen Ehrenberg are an experienced management team that has been responsible for the company for many years. This ensures a high degree of continuity for customers, banks, business partners and employees until the CEO position is filled.”

SOURCE: Preh