Cenntro signs strategic partnership agreement with Electricove Maroc for EV assembly in Morocco

Cenntro Inc. (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a pioneering electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Electricove Maroc, an electric vehicle distribution company organized under the laws of the Kingdom of Morocco and headquartered in Casablanca (“Electricove”). Pursuant to the strategic partnership agreement, Electricove will assemble Cenntro’s electric vehicles (“EVs”) in Morocco for distribution within the local and Northern African markets. Electricove has served as a Cenntro distribution partner for several years.

Under the terms of the strategic partnership agreement, Cenntro agrees to supply vehicle assembly kits to Electricove. In turn, Electricove agrees to establish a local assembly plant to assemble Cenntro EV models, including the Teemak and LS450. Cenntro also agrees to provide technical documentation, assembly training, and engineering support to assist Electricove in developing local assembly capabilities.

Electricove has indicated to us that the initiative has received strong endorsement from both government authorities and business organizations within Morocco.

“Cenntro’s collaboration with Electricove Maroc builds on a longstanding relationship with Electricove and represents a significant step in supporting EV deployment in the region,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “We’re pleased to support Electricove with technical resources and expertise as they expand assembly operations.”

SOURCE: Cenntro