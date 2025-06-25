Cenntro delivers 71 special edition Logistar® 450P all-electric buses to the European market

European Union M2 Type Approval Allows Short-Distance Shuttle and Public Transportation Services Across Europe

Cenntro Inc. (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a pioneering electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, today announced the successful delivery of 71 special edition Logistar® 450P (“LS450P”) electric buses to QEV Technologies, S.L. (“QEV”), a prominent Spanish electric mobility solutions provider.

The LS450P units are part of a larger order received in early 2025 and represent a collaborative development between Cenntro and QEV. This special edition model received European Union M2 Type Approval, allowing its use for short-distance shuttle and public transportation services across Europe. The certification underscores the LS450P’s compliance with stringent safety and performance standards, further strengthening the Company’s competitive position in the European market.

The Company intends to continue production and deliveries of the LS450P in order to fulfill the remainder of the QEV order and plans to respond to any market demands for LS450P from distributors across Europe and other global markets.

“The LS450P is a unique all-electric bus purpose-built for shuttle and public transport applications,” explained Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “We believe its distinctive specifications and compelling value proposition set it apart from the competition and will bolster consumer interest for the LS450P not only in Europe but from other regions as well, affirming the global potential of this platform.”

