Cenex leads London pilot to expand shared EV charging for high mileage fleets under global C40 Cities and Uber initiative

Cenex, in collaboration with C40 Cities and Greater London Authority (GLA), has commenced delivery of a major new project to develop and trial shared electric vehicle (EV) charging models for high mileage fleets in London, as part of a global initiative led by C40 Cities and Uber.

The project, part of a joint effort by C40 and Uber to increase charging access for over 55,000 drivers in London, Boston, and Phoenix, involves Cenex supporting the development of three real-world charging pilots in London. The project is initially a 24-month initiative, which commenced on June 3, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on February 28, 2027. It also includes a 12-month period for ongoing pilot support and data analysis. These pilots will investigate how electric vehicle infrastructure (EVI) can be shared among various operators, including taxi drivers, delivery fleets, and essential service providers. This approach aims to address a major barrier to EV adoption: access to convenient and affordable charging.

As part of the project, Cenex will:

Identify and engage stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to participate in the shared charging pilots.

Design and evaluate three innovative pilots that facilitate the sharing of charging assets among fleets.

Develop guidance and best practice models to inform the long-term strategies of the Greater London Authority (GLA), Uber, and C40 Cities.

Support international learning by sharing insights with other cities facing similar EV infrastructure challenges.

This project builds on Cenex’ previous work on shared charging models as part of Innovate UK’s Paua PINS project, as well as extensive experience in supporting London boroughs, emergency fleets, and infrastructure providers in advancing zero emission mobility. Cenex’s role in delivering the foundational research and facilitating real-world pilots will generate actionable insights. These learnings are crucial for enabling London and other global cities to accelerate their transition to zero-emission transport through scalable shared charging models.

Addressing high mileage vehicle-specific problems is key to this project. In high-density urban areas, cost and accessibility complicate reliance on the public charging network, as many drivers do not have access to home charging. Different sectors have varied priorities which must be met, for example, rapid ‘top-up’ and near-home charging for Ubers or immediate access for emergency vehicles.

The London pilot is one of three international testbeds under the C40-Uber partnership. The findings from these pilots will inform future EV infrastructure strategies for cities around the world and promote a more equitable and efficient use of charging assets.

Juliette Kariuki-Cobbett, Project Lead, Cenex, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting this project in London, working closely with the GLA and as part of the C40 Cities and Uber initiative. This project will explore the opportunities, challenges, and best practices for the shared use of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) for high mileage vehicle (HMV) fleets in London, including supporting the set up of three pilots and monitoring their success. Facilitating the sharing of existing charging assets will be a key step in accelerating the electrification of high-mileage fleets, demonstrating a scalable solution for London and other global cities.”

Mark Watts, Executive Director at C40, said:

“C40 is proud to be working with Uber to support London in ramping up access to charging services for high-mileage vehicles. Ensuring that charging infrastructure is accessible means people living in cities can reap the benefits in terms of cleaner air and quieter streets, while making it easier for the highest-mileage drivers to switch to electric which will make a significant contribution to cutting carbon emissions in our cities.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and Co-Chair of C40 Cities, said:

“In London, we want to bring everyone along on the journey to clean our air and encourage sustainable travel. Whether it’s our emergency services, taxis, private hire, delivery vans, or any of the other essential transport moving through the city daily, we know that increasing the number of zero emission vehicles will result in cleaner air and fewer emissions. Projects like this, which offers quicker and easier charging, will help more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, as we build a fairer, greener London for everyone.”