cellcentric and MAHLE cooperate in the supply of fuel cell components

Memorandum of Understanding signed for the development and series production of the flat membrane humidifier system component

cellcentric, the 50:50 fuel cell joint venture of Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group AB, and the technology group MAHLE have signed a letter of intent to cooperate in the field of fuel cell technology for use in heavy-duty commercial vehicles as well as for other applications with comparable requirements. The cooperation focuses on the development and series production of the system component flat membrane humidifier. Among other things, the innovation improves the durability of the fuel cell and thus ensures a longer service life. The flat membrane humidifier is to be used both in fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles and in stationary systems, such as emergency power generators.

“cellcentric has the intention to become a world leading manufacturer of fuel cells. Our fuel cell is explicitly designed for use in heavy trucks. Accordingly, it meets the high quality requirements of the automotive industry and the relevant standards. With MAHLE, we have a partner at our side that has decades of experience as an automotive supplier as well as broad expertise in fuel cell peripherals,” emphasizes cellcentric CEO, Matthias Jurytko.

“We are pleased that cellcentric has chosen MAHLE technology,” said Martin Wellhöffer, Corporate Executive Vice President Sales & Application Engineering at the MAHLE Group. “The agreement reached between MAHLE and cellcentric represents a valuable step towards a joint strategic future in the development of zero-emission powertrains.”

“The agreement is a vote of confidence in MAHLE’s technological expertise. The fuel cell is an important pillar of our Group strategy as part of our technology-open approach to designing climate-neutral mobility,” explained Martin Weidlich, Member of the MAHLE Management Board and responsible for the Filtration and Engine Peripherals business unit.

The flat membrane humidifier from MAHLE takes on a supporting role in the fuel cell system. In order to work as effectively and efficiently as possible, fuel cells must be supplied with sufficient fresh air and humidity. To ensure the correct moisture content in the fuel cell, conventional humidifiers use small hollow membrane fibers. MAHLE instead uses very thin membranes that are stacked in layers in the humidifier, thereby ensuring effective humidification of the fuel cells. The higher the humidity in the fuel cell, the more efficiently it works and the longer its service life.

MAHLE is a systems supplier for sustainable transportation and focuses on the overall system of powertrain and thermal management. In doing so, the technology group addresses precisely those topics that are particularly important for future emission-free mobility: Range, performance, total cost of ownership, and cabin comfort. At the same time, MAHLE is driving forward the development of fuel cells and has broad expertise in fuel cell peripherals.

cellcentric develops, produces and markets fuel cell systems for use in heavy-duty commercial vehicles as its main focus, as well as for other areas of application with comparable requirements. The company leverages the know-how and extensive experience gained from several decades of development work on fuel cells by its predecessor companies and pursues the goal of becoming a leading global manufacturer of fuel cells.

SOURCE: MAHLE