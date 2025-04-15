Cellasto® invests €60 million to establish a second plant in China

Cellasto® strengthens presence in Chinese market to meet local demand

Cellasto®, the world leader in Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) components, is investing roughly €60 million to establish a second plant in Shanghai, China. This production expansion aims to capitalize on China’s booming electric vehicle market. The new facility will feature advanced mold lines, resulting in a capacity increase of nearly 70%, with operations expected to start in 2027. A commencement ceremony was held on April 14th to celebrate this expansion.

“Cellasto® has always delivered exceptional value to automotive manufacturers with the same passion for quality and efficiency. I am confident that this devotion will ensure a continued success with our customers in China in this vital automotive market,” comments Dr. Martin Jung, President of the Performance Materials Division, BASF.

“BASF has made substantial investments in China since entering the Chinese market 140 years ago. Today’s expansion is another strong testament to BASF’s commitment to staying close to the local market and our customers. As the leading chemical supplier to the automotive industry, BASF strives to accelerate business growth in the automotive sector in China, by leveraging our local production network, strong innovation capabilities and deep market insights,” adds Dr. Jeffrey Lou, President and Chairman Greater China, BASF.

“Four years ago, we celebrated Cellasto®‘s 60th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of our Shanghai plant. This year, with the addition of a second plant, we are achieving another significant milestone. With our state-of-the-art facilities, we are eager to seize the opportunities presented by this dynamic market,” concludes Bjoern Kophstahl, Vice President of Cellasto®.

SOURCE: BASF