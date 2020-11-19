Celebrating the festive season in MINI style

MINI makes your wishes come true. When looking for gifts for family and friends or additions to your own wish list, the MINI Lifestyle Collection provides plenty of inspiration. MINI fans young and old alike will be sure to find what they are looking for here. Just browsing through the wide range of products will already put you in a festive mood.

Stylish companions for every day and on your travels

The bags and cases of the MINI Lifestyle Collection are stylish companions and look good in every setting: The MINI Contrast Zipper Totepack really proves its worth when you head for the office or the shops. The black bag made of recycled PET features a padded laptop compartment on the back, a printed MINI Wing logo and zips in the contrasting colours white and energetic yellow. An additional laptop compartment and an interior compartment with zip fastener ensure orderly conditions inside the bag. The MINI Contrast Zipper Laptop Bag is an alternative or supplement that is consistent in colour, design and material. With compartments for laptop, documents and pens, it is ideal for making a stylish appearance at business meetings.

The MINI Tricolour Block Duffle Bag offers enough space for taking a short break from everyday life. It is made of white, water-repellent canvas with a rubberised bottom and handles in black and has a removable shoulder strap and a snap hook for keys inside. Unmistakably MINI: The contrast stripes in Energetic Yellow and the MINI lettering printed on the front.

The hard-shell cases from the MINI Lifestyle Collection, available in various sizes, provide flexible storage options when travelling with the whole family. Four wheels, a pull-out handle and a waterproof zip with TSA combination lock make travelling comfortable and safe. There is an embossed MINI logo on the front of the cases. The MINI Trolley is a real eye-catcher thanks to its bright “Chili Red” paintwork and a capacity of 76 litres. Ideal for shorter trips: The MINI Cabin Trolley in classic black, with a volume of 36 litres, practical front opening and removable laptop bag. And for stylishly travelling youngsters, we recommend the MINI Kids Trolley in Chili Red. Its interior features numerous compartments and its lining printed with bulldog and car motifs makes packing and unpacking a pleasure.

Comfortable, sustainable, authentic: New textiles from the

MINI Lifestyle Collection.

Comfort and authentic design make the new textiles from the MINI Lifestyle Collection popular with MINI fans big and small alike. The MINI Loop Wing Logo Sweatshirt Women’s made of soft organic quality cotton in a diagonal fleece structure is very cosy to wear. It is available in black or Chili Red. A loop-embroidered MINI Wing logo in white or black and contrasting stripes on the neckline, sleeve ends and waistband add fashionable accents. The MINI Loop Wordmark Sweatshirt Kids is also made of 100 percent organic quality cotton. The Chili Red version has accents in Icelandic and black, the green sweatshirt has black and white applications. The MINI lettering in black or white is also featured.

Great fun for little MINI fans.

Young parents and their offspring will be delighted with the gifts for children of all ages listed in the MINI Lifestyle Collection. With the MINI Cars and Stripes Gift Set even the youngest children are ready for MINI from head to toe. Packed in a gift box, the set for children aged between six and nine months includes a cap with a classic stripe design and white MINI lettering and five pairs of socks in different colours and patterns. The MINI Knitted Car is lovingly knitted, cuddly and machine washable. With its bodywork in Chili Red, a black roof and yellow headlights, it is characterised by distinctive MINI design. The MINI Bulldog is an equally stylish and similarly cuddly playmate for the little ones. Grey corduroy with white front, movable legs and a red neckerchief with black MINI Wing logo give the MINI mascot irresistible charm.

Driving fun in the children’s room is guaranteed with the MINI Pull Toy Car. The speedster painted in classic red is made of FSC-certified beech wood. It has a white roof and bonnet stripes, treaded rubber tyres and a solid cord for pulling. Young drivers aged 18 months and over can switch to the MINI Baby Racer. The push car in the latest MINI design features Chili Red paint finish, white bonnet stripes and large wheels with low-noise rubber tyres. Standard equipment: A childproof steering wheel and a removable and washable seat cushion. Fun for the whole family is guaranteed in classic style with the MINI Pick-up Sticks. 41 bamboo sticks with multicoloured stripes challenge the players’ skills. They are housed in a cylindrical box with the MINI Wing logo printed on it.

SOURCE: BMW