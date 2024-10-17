Celebrating one-year anniversary of GWM in Mexico with thousands of users: Tank 500 makes a stunning debut

On October 9th, GWM Mexico held a grand anniversary celebration in Mexico City under the theme “Working Together for a Better Future”

On October 9th, GWM Mexico held a grand anniversary celebration in Mexico City under the theme “Working Together for a Better Future” The flagship luxury off-road SUV, Tank 500, made a stunning debut, and the first batch of experience officer plans for the Tank 500 was officially announced. During the event, GWM launched a one-year anniversary car-buying carnival, offering users more purchase rights and discounts. Over 400 attendees, including local GWM dealers, partners from finance and insurance sectors, authoritative media, and user representatives, joined the GWM Mexico team to witness and celebrate this new milestone.

One year: From pioneering to the trust of over 10,000 users

In September 2023, GWM introduced the GWM brand to Mexico, launching the slogan” Hello Tomorrow” and interpreting the brands’ new philosophy as “Redefine” the Future.” With its positioning of “ Clean, Intelligent, Safe,” GWM has rolled out five best-selling models in the Mexican market, including HAVAL H6, HAVAL, ORA 03, Tank 300, and the POER Pickup truck. These vehicles offer efficient fuel, hybrid, and pure electric options, all meeting five-star safety standards, quickly gaining the choice and trust of over 10,000 users in Mexico. During the event, the GWM Mexico team invited user representatives on stage to express their gratitude for the users’ trust.

User representative of HAVAL H6 and HAVAL praised the fuel economy and driving experience of hybrid products, stating they are perfect for family outings. The representative for the POER Pickup expressed that it meets both commercial loading needs and can be used for family trips on weekends, offering a driving comfort that rivals SUVs while ensuring safety.

In terms of sales network development, GWM has collaborated with local dealers to innovate the GWM “house of tomorrow” sales outlets, enhancing user service experience and atmosphere. Currently, there are over 50 GWM sales outlets covering 80% of core regions of Mexico.

After-sale service is a key factor for user satisfaction in automotive brands. To provide better after-sales service experience and improve user satisfaction, GWM has partnered with BBVA bank and the globally renowned logistics group DHL to enhance service throughout the vehicle purchase lifecycle, including financial policies, insurance, and logistics. Additionally, a parts warehouse has been established locally, covering over 7,000 types of components, ensuring immediate availability of parts and repairs.

Tank 500 shines with the launch of experience officer program

The official unveiling of the Tank 500 was highlight of this anniversary celebration. As a high-end off-road model under GWM, the Tank 500 combines powerful off-road performance with luxury features, offering a new option for off-road enthusiast in Mexico. It is equipped with a 3.0T V6 engine and a 9- speed automatic transmission, providing robust power to easily handle various complex terrains. The vehicle features an intelligent all-terrain system with multiple driving models, allowing drivers to enjoy exceptional handling whether in the city or the wild.

In addition to outstanding off-road performance, the Tank 500 emphasis luxury and comfort. With top-quality materials, exquisite design, and spacious interiors, long-distance driving becomes a luxurious experience. The intelligent technology and safety features, including a panoramic sunroof, intelligent driving assistance system, and 360-degree panoramic imaging, further enhance the Tank 500’s competitiveness.

At the event, the first batch of experience officer plans for the Tank 500 was announced. Experience officers from various industries, including sports, banking, entertainment, beauty, and cultural communication, will be the first to experience the Tank 500 and share their genuine driving experiences.

In addition to the stunning debut of the Tank 500, GWM showcased its entire product lineup, creating a celebratory atmosphere with differentiated urban and off-road exhibition zones. The urban display highlighted the stylish appeal of HAVAL H6, HAVAL, and ORA 03, while the off-road zone emphasized the luxury and ruggedness of Tank 300 and POER, including spectacular modified versions of Tank 300 and POER, showcasing the brand’s dual appeal of off-road capability and luxury.

Focusing on long-term commitment and deepening the Mexican market

During the event, GWM held a one-year dealer meeting with Mexican partners, reaffirming the GWM brand’s commitment to long-term development in the Mexican market. Dealer partners expressed confidence in GWM’s growth in Mexico and committed to moving forward together with a long-term perspective.

Focusing on manufacturing quality vehicles for global consumers to drive safe and comfortable cars is GWM’s mission. After 27 years of international expansion, GWM has over 14 million global users, with more than 4 million users overseas. Yao Bin, the country manager for GWM in Mexico, stated that adhering to the ONE GWM global brand strategy and long-term investment is the strategic direction for the company’s globalization. GWM will continue to deepen its presence in the Mexican market, offering diverse product choices through innovation and quality service to meet the varied needs of consumers.

SOURCE: GWM