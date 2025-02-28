CDP gives A-rank to Nissan’s climate change and water security initiatives

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP*1, a global environmental NGO

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP*1, a global environmental NGO. This year, for its efforts and disclosure related to climate change and water security Nissan has been ranked in the CDP’s A List in both categories.

CDP ranks companies from A to D- based on the data and information the companies disclose. Companies that demonstrate exceptional efforts in governance, strategy, risk and opportunity disclosure, and goal setting and implementation across various environmental areas, receive an A rating. In the climate change area, Nissan has achieved “Leadership Level” (either A or A-) for twelve consecutive years since 2013, and in the water security category Nissan has been A-listed for six consecutive years.

Nissan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 across its operations and product lifecycle. To achieve this goal, the company has positioned climate change and water resources as key issues in its mid-term environmental action plan, the Nissan Green Program (NGP). Nissan actively addresses environmental challenges throughout its value chain. The A-listing by CDP reflects the high evaluation Nissan’s following initiatives:

The Global-Environmental Management Committee and regional committees’ comprehensive management of climate change and water security challenges, including actions to address potential risks.

The announcement of the mid-term environmental action plan, Nissan Green Program 2030, with the approval of the Board of Directors.

The executive compensation system, which is based on a climate change index.

Promotion of the 2050 carbon neutrality goal set for operations and the lifecycle of Nissan products.

The operation of EV36Zero — the world’s first EV manufacturing ecosystem.

The application of third-party assurance for CO 2 emissions calculations across all consolidated subsidiaries.

emissions calculations across all consolidated subsidiaries. Water risk assessments at production sites worldwide.

Reduction of water usage through recycling of wastewater and effective use of rainwater at sites with a high risk of water shortages.

Drainage water management standards that exceed regulations and secure water quality control.

Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida says, “Guided by our corporate purpose — driving innovation to enrich people’s lives ― we continue to place sustainability at the center of our business. We are very proud to once again receive CDP’s A listing in the climate change and water security categories. Nissan will continue driving sustainability initiatives to build a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.”

*1 The annual environmental information disclosure and evaluation process by CDP is widely recognized as a benchmark for corporate environmental information disclosure. For the 2024 fiscal year, over 700 signatory financial institutions with assets exceeding $142 trillion requested the disclosure of data related to environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through the CDP platform, with a record high of approximately 24,800 companies responding to this request.

SOURCE: Nissan