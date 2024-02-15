CDP commends Nissan’s water security and climate change leadership

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP, a global environmental NGO

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has once again been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP, a global environmental NGO. Nissan’s efforts and disclosure related to water security have now earned it a place on CDP’s prestigious A List for five consecutive years. Nissan has also received an A- listing for climate change, placing it at the leadership level in the category for 11 successive years.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the global gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. The nonprofit charity has commended Nissan for:

The Global-Environmental Management Committee and regional committees’ comprehensive management of climate change and water security challenges, including actions to address potential risks.

The executive compensation system, which is based on a climate change index.

Promotion of the 2050 carbon neutrality goal set for operations and the lifecycle of Nissan products.

The launching of EV36Zero — the world’s first EV manufacturing ecosystem — at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland, UK.

The CO 2 reduction target, which is aligned with the science-based target initiative.

Water risk assessment at production sites worldwide.

Reduction of water usage through recycling of wastewater and effective use of rainwater at sites with a high risk of water shortages.

Drainage water management standards that exceed regulations and secure water quality control.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida says, “Guided by our corporate purpose — driving innovation to enrich people’s lives ― we continue to place sustainability at the center of our business. We are very proud to once again receive CDP’s A listing in the water security category and its recognition for our consistent leadership efforts in the climate change category. Determined to meet the expectations of all stakeholders, Nissan will continue driving sustainability initiatives to build a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.”

SOURCE: Nissan