CCC Auto Claims Snapshot – June 2020

Industry-wide repairable appraisal counts saw further recovery in June 2020 versus June 2019, with counts down across all loss categories only -25.7 percent versus -34.5 percent in May 2020. Overall, Q2 2020 repairable appraisal counts were down -35.0 percent, with every state registering a decline from Q2 2019, despite several states such as South Dakota where weather-related comprehensive losses led to appraisal counts in the state increasing in May and June.

As of early July, with the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100K residents surging in states such Arizona, Florida, California and more, certain states are starting to see overall non-comprehensive appraisal counts trend down again. How far they fall will likely depend on how extensive efforts to contain the virus become. Already numerous areas within Arizona and Nevada have seen claim count declines increase again. The number of areas impacted and their overall volume as a share of the national total will ultimately drive the impact to full year numbers overall.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: CCC