Caterham partners with FPZERO Simulators

Caterham is excited to announce a new partnership with FPZERO Simulators, a UK-based developer of professional-grade racing simulators

Caterham is excited to announce a new partnership with FPZERO Simulators, a UK-based developer of professional-grade racing simulators.

Renowned for their state-of-the-art simulator systems, FPZERO creates immersive racing experiences that replicate real-world driving with precision and accuracy. Their simulators are designed to enhance driver skills, support professional training, and open the door to the growing world of competitive virtual motorsport.

As part of the partnership, Caterham will introduce the Caterham Clubsport Simulator, built to deliver the raw excitement of driving a Seven in a virtual setting. The Clubsport Simulator will be available with bespoke upgrades including a MOMO steering wheel, Tillet carbon fibre seats, and Caterham-specific gear shift, giving drivers and fans the opportunity to enjoy unparalleled realism at home, in the office, or in the garage.

Bob Laishley, CEO at Caterham Cars, commented: “We’re very excited to partner with FPZERO Simulators. Their simulators deliver remarkable realism — as close as you can get to being on track without leaving the garage.

“With a growing community of sim racers, our partnership provides a great opportunity for more people to experience the raw excitement of a Caterham on track, whether that be on our simulators based at the factory or at our events.

“With the launch of the Caterham Clubsport Simulator, our competitive motorsport drivers around the world will also benefit from a purpose-built training tool to further enhance their skills.”

Extending beyond product development, the collaboration will also see FPZERO Simulators feature at select Caterham Motorsport events, allowing fans and drivers to compete against each other in a unique virtual-to-physical experience, as well as at the Caterham Headquarters in Dartford.

Caterham will also integrate FPZERO technology into its engineering and product development programmes, using simulators to test and optimise vehicle dynamics, including the HORSE engine for the 2026 Caterham Academy car.

James Robinson, Founder of FPZERO Simulators, added: “Working with Caterham underscores FPZERO’s mission: to create simulation experiences that not only feel real but deliver real results. Caterham’s tradition of driving purity aligns perfectly with our technological capabilities, enabling drivers of all abilities to train smarter and faster. The Caterham Clubsport Simulator is built for drivers by racing drivers.”

With FPZERO’s expertise spanning from the accessible Clubsport Simulator to the ultra-realistic Pro II Simulator, the partnership brings together Caterham’s racing heritage with FPZERO’s innovation in motorsport simulation, ensuring drivers at every level can experience the thrill of Caterham driving both on and off the track.

Head over to the FPZERO website to purchase the Caterham Clubsport Simulator today: https://www.fpzero.co.uk/

SOURCE: Caterham