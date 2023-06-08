Castrol to showcase its new brand identity for workshops at Automechanika 2023

Castrol will use its presence at Automechanika 2023 (June 6 to 8; NEC, Birmingham) to showcase the new brand identity that will be rolled out for its growing UK Castrol SERVICE network from later this year.

Castrol will use its presence at Automechanika 2023 (June 6 to 8; NEC, Birmingham) to showcase the new brand identity that will be rolled out for its growing UK Castrol SERVICE network from later this year. The new branding is part of the larger refreshed brand identity that was launched in February 2023.

The Castrol stand (S130) will resemble a Castrol SERVICE workshop, and visitors will be able to learn more about Castrol’s diverse product portfolio, as well as how Castrol SERVICE helps workshops to attract and retain customers, increase value, and improve operational efficiency. Also on display will be the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s Puma Rally1 WRC challenger and the English Premier League trophy – both highlighting current Castrol sports sponsorships.

Castrol will be present at this year’s Automechanika in partnership with its leading UK distributor, The Race Group, which is part of Certas Energy.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to discover the expanding Castrol ON product range, which has been designed to help electric vehicles (EVs) go further, charge faster and last longer.

Castrol SERVICE workshop accreditation assures customers that they will receive a quality service and helps workshops safeguard customer retention, bringing added workshop value and profitability. Automechanika visitors that register interest will automatically be entered into a competition to win a set of Castrol barrel tables and chairs worth £600, while visitors to the stand will also receive a free goodie bag of Castrol merchandise.

On the ramps at the Castrol SERVICE workshop stand for all three days of the event will be the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s latest WRC challenger, the 2023-specification Puma Rally1, adorned with Castrol’s newly enhanced livery. As part of Castrol’s sponsorship of the English Premier League, visitors to the stand on the final day of the event on June 8 will get to see the iconic Premier League trophy, with Castrol offering attendees the chance to win a day with the famed piece of silverware at their garage.

Castrol Technologist, Simon Gurney, will use the Automechanika expo to discuss the company’s continued developments in EV fluid technology by delivering keynote speeches on ‘EV fluids of the future’ to the EV Training Hub, and ‘Castrol’s response to OEM specifications and hybridisation’ to the Workshop Training Hub.

Simon explains: “Electrification and hybridisation of the vehicle parc is an area of focus for workshops as more consumers make the switch to electric mobility. We are continuing to innovate in EV fluid technology, while supporting workshops in adapting to changing technological requirements. Automechanika offers an excellent opportunity for Castrol to talk to workshops about how we can help ease this transition.”

The Race Group has been Castrol’s leading UK distributor since 2001. Based in Cheshire, The Race Group supplies a diverse range of Castrol products to franchised workshops throughout the UK, as well as offering high-performance lubricant solutions and technical materials to the automotive sector and other industries.

To register interest in joining the Castrol SERVICE network, stocking Castrol products, or talking to the Castrol team at Automechanika, please visit: https://www.castrol.com/en_gb/united-kingdom/home/auto-repair-workshops/automechanika.html.

