Castrol partners with Zenvo Automotive

Castrol has announced a technical partnership with Danish hypercar manufacturer Zenvo Automotive

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has announced a technical partnership with Danish hypercar manufacturer Zenvo Automotive. Castrol is collaborating closely with Zenvo as it approaches the final stages of pre-production development for its revolutionary hybrid hypercar, the Aurora. Castrol will power the all-new Aurora with innovative fluid solutions – encompassing engine oil, engine coolant, battery thermal management fluid, brake fluid and gearbox oil.

Zenvo is pushing the limits of what’s possible with hybrid powertrain technology and has chosen Castrol, which has led the way in developing solutions that meet the unique demands of electric and hybrid vehicles, to support ambitious performance goals for the new car.

Powered by a bespoke 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine developed in collaboration with MAHLE Powertrain and paired with a triple electric motor system, the Aurora produces up to a combined 1,850 horsepower. The Aurora will be available in two models, the road-focused all-wheel drive Tur and the track-focused rear-wheel drive Agil, with only 50 units of each model being built.

The Aurora will help shape future hybrid technology, systems and fluids that will make their way into everyday mobility. For the engine, Zenvo has elected to use Castrol EDGE 0W-40, which meets Castrol’s HYSPEC technical standard, a benchmark for measuring the performance of its hybrid engine oils across the unique challenges of hybrid operation: contaminants, engine intermittency and system inefficiencies.

Castrol ON EV Thermal Fluid will be used for battery cooling, enabling ultra-fast charging and helping to extend the life of the battery1. Castrol Radicool SF has been chosen as the preferred engine coolant to help ensure the Aurora’s 6.6-litre V12 powerplant remains at optimum operating temperature in all conditions.

To facilitate consistent braking response from 240mph+, Castrol React SRF Racing brake fluid will engage the carbon ceramic callipers, while Castrol Transmax Limited Slip LL 75W-140 is being used to ensure the seven-speed hybridised automatic transmission delivers reliable and ultra-fast shifts. All these fluids have undergone Castrol’s rigorous research, development and testing process to ensure consistent quality and performance in the most demanding conditions.

The first prototype of the all-new hybrid V12 hypercar is set to make its dynamic debut in July when its takes to the famous hill climb at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

“This partnership reflects a shared focus on redefining what’s possible – blending performance, precision and innovation to drive the future of mobility. It also forms part of Castrol’s ongoing commitment to advancing high-performance hybrid technology with our products being engineered to meet the rigorous demands of a highly innovative vehicle such as Aurora.” – Chris LockettSenior Vice President, Electrification and Castrol Technology

“Castrol has established itself as a world-leading name in the automotive industry over the decades, and the team works at the highest levels, consistently delivering results on road and track. With a pioneering approach and creative collaboration, Castrol is the natural fit as technical partner to Zenvo, and the new Aurora programme. We are looking to reset the benchmark with the technical and performance values, delivering engagement for the driver at every stage of performance. The seamless transition of power delivery is something Castrol has helped perfect, and this partnership will be an intrinsic part of Aurora.” – Jon GunnerChief Technical Officer at Zenvo Automotive

