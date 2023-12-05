Castrol® expands carbon neutral product range in Europe with TRANSMAX® transmission and axle fluids range

Castrol TRANSMAX advanced range developed with Smooth Drive Technology™ delivers a smoother drive for longer[ii], enabling longer transmission and axle life

Castrol is expanding its portfolio of carbon neutral products[v] in Europe with Castrol TRANSMAX, a range of highly advanced transmission and axle fluids. Castrol TRANSMAX products are available for automatic and manual vehicle transmissions and for axles. These products have been verified as carbon neutral, in accordance with the internationally recognised PAS 2060 specification[vi].

A typical passenger car makes an average of 18,000 stop-starts and 88,000 gear changes every year[vii]. This places huge demand on the transmission and if the transmission fluid does not have the right friction and protection level or has worn out, it can lead to shudder, gear stiffness or component damage. Using the right oil and changing it at the right time is key to preventing transmission problems. Castrol TRANSMAX advanced range features Smooth Drive Technology™ with active control molecules that automatically adjust their friction level under changing pressures and speed. This can help extend the life of the transmission and ensures smoother gear shifts for longer[viii].

For automatic transmissions, TRANSMAX ATF, DUAL and CVT products deliver more than 2 times longer smooth shifts[ix], while manual transmissions using TRANSMAX MANUAL products with Smooth Drive Technology™ benefit from 5 times easier gear shifting at cold temperatures[x]. Castrol’s TRANSMAX AXLE LONG LIFE products, developed for heavier vehicles with more complex transmissions and differentials, create a protective film that is 5 times stronger[xi], reducing the likelihood of handling unexpected issues or expensive repairs.

“The transmission is one of the most vital components of any vehicle and one of the most expensive units to repair or replace, so keeping it protected is absolutely critical”, commented Paul Beasley, Global Technology Driveline & EV Fluids Manager at Castrol.

“Using Castrol TRANSMAX with Smooth Drive Technology™ means the driveline is constantly served the optimal level of friction at any given moment, ensuring smooth operation and extending the life of the transmission moving parts. This innovative technology can justify why 2 out of every 3 major vehicle manufacturers use Castrol transmission fluids as part of their factory fill[xii]. As a new addition to our portfolio of PAS2060 carbon neutral products, the Castrol TRANSMAX range forms part of our efforts to help to deliver a more sustainable future – by saving waste, reducing carbon and improving lives – all part of our PATH360 strategy[xiii].”

SOURCE: Castrol