Castrol and XING Mobility announce partnership

Castrol has today announced a partnership with XING Mobility to further develop its immersion cooling battery technology, offering unprecedented power and safety for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

Since 2015, XING Mobility, a pioneer in immersion cooling technology, has continued to advance its battery system and powertrain technologies, setting itself apart from competitors by providing automotive-grade systems to early adopters of the technology. Its breakthrough technology directly submerges widely available lithium-ion battery cells in a e-thermal fluid. Castrol’s recently launched product, Castrol ON e-thermal fluid is circulated through XING Mobility’s battery system with a dynamic flow rate to provide superior battery thermal management that enables improved efficiency, and is especially designed to meet the highly challenging specifications, conditions and safety demanded by these applications.

Castrol provides the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. The world of transport is going electric and the recently launched Castrol ON e-Fluids has a critical role to play in the era of e-mobility. Castrol ON’s advanced range of e-fluids helps bring the industry closer to achieving the key tipping points for mainstream electric vehicle (EV) adoption by helping them go further¹, charge faster² and last longer³ *. This new partnership with XING Mobility will mean Castrol can benefit from XING Mobility’s adaptability and innovative spirit, while XING Mobility will benefit from Castrol’s pioneering fluid research and expertise. The two will work together to optimise fluid and hardware to improve battery system performance in electric vehicles.

Royce YC Hong, Cofounder and CEO of XING Mobility, said: “Forming a strong partnership with Castrol not only brings world leading fluid expertise to XING Mobility that greatly advances our development, but helps us to provide ultra-fast charging EV battery systems to more of the world’s automakers.”

Rebecca Yates, VP Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products at Castrol, commented: “At Castrol we are committed to innovation and want to work with true pioneers in the field to accelerate low carbon mobility. We think this partnership with XING Mobility will allow us to learn from each other’s expertise and co-engineer exceptional market leading products that improve battery system performance and drive the electric vehicle market forward.”

1 vs mass market EV factory fill fluid 2 vs indirect cooled battery system 3 vs standard EV-transmission fluid

*Castrol e-Fluids benefits demonstrated in bespoke testing and development

SOURCE: Castrol