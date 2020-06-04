CASA SEAT opens its doors to the world

CASA SEAT is opening its doors for the first time and reveals everything it will have to offer after its physical opening, which is scheduled for the coming weeks. Through an online opening with the participation of SEAT executives, FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen and interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán, SEAT is showing the new space, located in the heart of Barcelona on the corner of Paseo de Gracia and Avenida Diagonal.

Hosted by journalist Ainhoa Arbizu, the virtual presentation marks the opening of CASA SEAT to the world, a milestone for the brand, located in the city where it was born 70 years ago. The space is set to become a benchmark urban mobility hub, one of SEAT’s strategic pillars. It is also the perfect space for CUPRA, from where it will display and promote its new products. In short, this brand experience centre will be a space in which to showcase projects inspired by Barcelona’s vibrant mobility and urban culture.

According to SEAT President Carsten Isensee, “Barcelona has been the home of SEAT since 1950, helping to raise the company’s profile in the eyes of the general public and visitors from all over the world. At this new headquarters in the city centre, we will be showing the company’s future in the field of mobility, among many other things.”

Furthermore, SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths emphasised that “CASA SEAT is an example of the brand’s current relationship with this fantastic city. It is a brand experience center in the heart of Barcelona where customers and citizens can engage with SEAT and CUPRA and where we will show the most progressive projects. In general terms, people can come to experience everything that the company and its brands are committed to.”

Christian Stein, general director of SEAT Communications and SEAT and the Volkswagen Group in Spain Institutional Relations, said that “this will be a place for the exchange of ideas, creativity and business, as well as a space that welcomes the media and institutions. A space for conversation on the subject of mobility, where the needs of the city can be identified and creative solutions found through collaboration and open innovation.”

“The place to be” to find out about the latest trends in urban mobility

Those attending the virtual presentation will get a first glimpse of what the 2,600 m2 of CASA SEAT will offer. This space was created with the ambition of becoming a hub for redesigning future mobility, and in this way, tackle today’s challenges through the co-creation of solutions together with different stakeholders. “Mobility in cities is changing rapidly, and especially now after the effects of the coronavirus. In the last two years, SEAT has been investing in micromobility products that adapt to these new circumstances. Because of its strategic location, CASA SEAT gives us all the inspiration we need to develop them”, explained SEAT Urban Mobility director Lucas Casasnovas.

To promote networking and the exchange of ideas, CASA SEAT will offer a programme of activities that includes talks, workshops and various cultural interactions around mobility, sustainability, technology and business, among other topics. “The mobility of the future will be closely linked to urban culture. That is why we conceived CASA SEAT as the ideal meeting point between the two worlds”, underlined CASA SEAT director Gabriele Palma.

The future beats in the heart of Barcelona

The future SEAT and CUPRA models and all the new features of the Urban Mobility unit will be conceived and exhibited at CASA SEAT, specifically on the second floor of the building, where the best-kept secret is to be found, the CASA SEAT Concept Lab. This is where the company’s designers will work on the initial stages of the new models. At the Concept Lab, they will develop the most innovative proposals inspired by the light and vibrant lifestyle of Barcelona. Likewise, visitors to CASA SEAT will also be surprised by the innovative physical and digital experience of the showroom on the first floor, where the latest SEAT and CUPRA launches will be on display, as well as the new urban mobility solutions promoted by the company.

CUPRA ambassador and FC Barcelona footballer Marc ter Stegen took part in the presentation and said, “I am very excited that the brand I represent as a world ambassador is inaugurating this space in such a privileged location, in the heart of Barcelona. It is a place I know I will visit often, to stay up to date on the latest developments and models from the world of CUPRA.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SEAT