CASA SEAT dedicates its February programming to listening and city soundscapes

CASA SEAT is dedicating its February programme to listening from a broad, multidisciplinary approach. Thus, through talks, concerts, performances and an exhibition, the act of listening will be addressed as a means of detecting what is happening and an essential attitude so that debates on future challenges are fruitful and contribute to generating new scenarios.

One of the most prominent activities is the talk that Bruno Giussani is giving on 17 February. In it, the writer and global curator of TED, the organisation that produces the famous talks on innovation and culture, will address the importance of listening to the present to be able to imagine the new trends of tomorrow, commenting on current issues such as the climate emergency, the new challenges of Big Data, the future of post-Brexit Europe or the new paradigms of mobility and teleworking. Giussani has been the European director of TED for twelve years and is currently also the co-organiser of Countdown, the organisation’s climate initiative. He was previously a columnist for The New York Times, head of Online Strategy at the World Economic Forum and a visiting professor at Stanford University, among others.

On 13 February, singer and multi-instrumentalist Magalí Sare and the musician Dani López will be presenting listening as a means of co-creating musical pieces in a concert where improvisation will be the protagonist. Those attending this event will be able to enjoy a very unusual combination of two young talents from different musical backgrounds and techniques, and will be able to influence the musical pieces that will be performed. On 27 February, pianist and mathematician Laura Farré Rozada will give a lecture on symmetry and fractals in music, which will show the public the connections between the two disciplines through examples of different composers and piano performances.

CASA SEAT is the meeting place for culture and mobility in Barcelona. For this reason, the February agenda will include other essential events to invite citizens to think about and delve into the mobility of the future. On 6 February, experts from the RACC Foundation will be offering a workshop on safe ekickscooter riding. Thanks to this workshop, participants will learn about the regulations and advice they should follow when operating their personal mobility vehicles and will have the opportunity to put the knowledge they have acquired into practice and ride the SEAT MÓ eKickscooters on a street circuit. In addition, on 10 February, CASA SEAT will host a workshop organised by ESADE Creapolis that will invite citizens to reflect on how city infrastructures should evolve to adapt to new needs and forms of mobility.

On 16 February, meanwhile, visitors will have the opportunity to discover in depth the innovations featured in the new Leon, SEAT’s best-selling car, in a session with the company’s Design and Product specialists. Finally, on 26 February, the public can learn about the work of the Acoustics department at the SEAT Technical Centre from its division head, Ignacio Zabala, who will explain how the acoustics of the company’s vehicles are worked on to ensure comfort and reduce the noise produced by cars in cities. This meeting is part of a sound exploration that will also be addressed in the exhibition that CASA SEAT will be hosting from 4 February. Through various audiovisual pieces created by artist Edu Comelles, the public is invited to reflect on the soundscapes of cities and their possible evolution.

