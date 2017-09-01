Casa SEAT: the brand’s tribute to Barcelona

SEAT’s new multidisciplinary space in Barcelona will be called Casa SEAT. The brand took inspiration for this name from some of the city’s most emblematic buildings, including Casa Batlló, Casa Milà or Casa Fuster, each one an internationally renowned gem of modernist architecture. With this move, SEAT pays tribute to Barcelona, its residents and the 30 million people who visit the city every year and who all identify with these architectural masterpieces.

“The name Casa SEAT fully adapts to the values our new headquarters in Barcelona will have. The city is a mosaic of historic buildings that are globally well-known, whose names feature the concept of ‘house’”, explained company President Luca de Meo. “Casa SEAT perfectly encapsulates what we want this space to be: the house where the residents of Barcelona and all SEAT fans around the world are always welcome”.

Located at Paseo de Gracia 109, at the intersection with Avenida Diagonal, Casa SEAT is scheduled to open in late 2018. This space will be a company headquarters in Barcelona with the goal of fully integrating the city’s cultural and economic life, with the clear mission of becoming a meeting point for new trends and local and international talent. The new facilities, which feature 2,600 square metres of floor space, will offer cultural events, exhibitions, culinary venues, concerts and pop up stores, among many other initiatives.

In addition to spotlighting the latest trends in several spheres, visitors to Casa SEAT will also get the chance to learn about and purchase the brand’s most recent, highly personalised developments. This new space will offer new sales formats which will feature the latest technology to deliver a unique physical and digital experience and which will enable the brand to sell its most appealing models with a format that is geared towards customer satisfaction.

Created in Barcelona

Last December SEAT and the Barcelona city council signed an agreement to promote innovation, sustainable mobility and talent recruiting. In the framework of this agreement, last April the SEAT Metropolis:Lab Barcelona was inaugurated, a laboratory that seeks to develop smart solutions for future mobility. With the arrival of Casa SEAT, the company is once again demonstrating that its commitment to the city of Barcelona is an integral part of its DNA.

SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 81% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 1,700 dealerships. In 2016, SEAT obtained an operating profit of 143 million euros, the highest in the history of the brand, and achieved worldwide sales of nearly 410,000 vehicles. SEAT Group employs more than 14,500 professionals at its three production centres – Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell, where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza and Leon. Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia. The multinational has a Technical Centre, which operates as a knowledge hub that brings together 1,000 engineers who are focussed on developing innovation for Spain’s largest industrial investor in R&D. SEAT already features the latest connectivity technology in its vehicle range and is currently engaged in the company’s global digitalisation process to promote the mobility of the future.

