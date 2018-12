Today, the Board of Directors of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has re-elected Carlos Tavares as its President for the year 2019.

Mr Tavares, who is Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA, was elected unanimously to lead ACEA for a second year, on the proposal of the Board of Directors.

ACEA’s President is elected for a year-long term from the CEOs, Presidents and Chairmen of its member companies, with the possibility of re-election once.

SOURCE: ACEA