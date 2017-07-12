CARDAYZ by PSA Retail – a tool to conquer the used vehicle market

With CARDAYZ, PSA Retail has gained a strategic operational tool to develop its used vehicle trade, cover all of this priority market effectively and increase customer satisfaction.

CARDAYZ provides a comprehensive approach to the used vehicle market, with:

– “CARDAYZ.fr & CARDAYZ.country”, the digital umbrella brand

– “CARDAYZ Budget”, offering quality used vehicles at an affordable price

– “CARDAYZ 2.0”, a used vehicle offer in city centres

– “CARDAYZ Center”, physical sites fully dedicated to the used vehicle trade.

CARDAYZ.fr & CARDAYZ.country: the benchmark trading platform for used vehicles

CARDAYZ.fr is not just another used vehicle sales platform. It’s much more than that. CARDAYZ.fr is the online used-vehicle buying and selling site of a major European automotive player whose customer promise is clear and ambitious.

For a customer wishing to buy a vehicle, the promise is centred on three drivers: availability, proximity and serenity

– Availability, with over 10,000 used vehicles in stock at all times and the assured professionalism of a market player making 320 sales per business day.

– Proximity, through 121 PSA Retail sites located in and around major French cities, where purchased vehicles can be delivered, thereby ensuring delivery close to the customer’s home across the country.

– Serenity, as all of the used vehicles sold are fully serviced and guaranteed.

For customers wanting to sell their vehicles, the promise is once again clear and impactful, based on the principles of transparency, speed and serenity.

– Transparency: any customer wanting to sell a vehicle will be given an immediate quote by a used vehicle professional.

– Speed: the agreed price will be credited to the seller’s account within 48 hours.

– Serenity: one vehicle is purchased every minute, a reassuring feeling provided by a major player in the used vehicle market.

“CARDAYZ.fr” also stands for services, such as VOD (Video On Demand), allowing customers to see a video of the vehicle they want to buy. This video is exclusive and fully personalised. It can include a 360° view of the vehicle, but most importantly be centred on certain features or equipment, as requested by the customer.

This modern on-demand mode of communication will bring the customer closer to their future vehicle and enable them to confirm their choice online, before the delivery of the vehicle to one of PSA Retail’s 121 points of sale across France.

CARDAYZ Budget: quality used vehicles at an affordable price

CARDAYZ Budget aims for in-depth coverage of the used vehicle market. In France, 60% of used vehicles are traded between individuals.

CARDAYZ Budget targets this market, which essentially consists of vehicles that are five or more years old, or with over 100,000 km on the clock, by providing the guarantee of a Europe-wide dealership network, backed by a major car manufacturer.

The promise is that of uncompromising mechanical servicing combined with an “à la carte” aesthetic makeover, where the customer can choose between a rational and an emotional approach, according to the amount they want to spend.

CARDAYZ 2.0: the used vehicle offer in city centres

Offering a selection of used vehicles to city-centre customers by modernising the customer experience (“phygital approach”) and reducing the real estate footprint – such is the objective of CARDAYZ 2.0, which builds on from the concept of the “Experience Store | PSA Retail Paris 16” inaugurated last May on rue Saint-Didier in Paris.

In fact, the first CARDAYZ 2.0 site is naturally based at that address, in the heart of the 16th arrondissement of Paris, only a few steps away from the Trocadéro and Eiffel Tower.

CARDAYZ Center: physical sites fully dedicated to the used vehicle trade

Vehicles remain cult objects and represent a major investment for numerous buyers. As a result, a large number of people need physical contact with the product before they confirm their purchase.

These are the buyers targeted by the CARDAYZ Centers – the fourth facet of PSA Retail’s comprehensive used vehicle offer.

CARDAYZ Centers will be physical sites fully dedicated to used vehicles with teams of specialists in this trade, attentive to the customers’ needs and requests.

The first site will open next October in Madrid, demonstrating the European scope of CARDAYZ. Other sites should soon follow in countries including France and Germany.

Loïc de La Roche Kerandraon, Head of the Used Vehicle Department of PSA Retail, made the following statement: “Before the launch of CARDAYZ, we had big ambitions concerning customer satisfaction and the conquest of the strategic used vehicle market, which is about two and a half times the size of the new vehicle market in Europe. Being the benchmark site for the purchase and sale of used vehicles, improving our in-depth coverage of the market, being present in city centres through a “phygital” offer, and meeting the demand of the still numerous people who want physical contact for the purchase of their used vehicle – such are our goals with the comprehensive CARDAYZ offer.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.