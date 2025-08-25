Caravan Salon 2025: MAN showcases powerful camper vans that offer freedom

MAN Van as a base vehicle impresses with a car-like driving experience, extensive standard equipment and customer-oriented service

At the Caravan Salon trade fair from 29 August to 7 September 2025, MAN Truck & Bus will be showcasing its expertise as a base vehicle manufacturer for motorhomes. The 2025 model year of the MAN TGE, called Next Level, on display in Düsseldorf has undergone extensive technical revisions. The entire electronic architecture has been renewed, which means, among other things, that new control units, sensors and cameras have been installed in the vehicle. This enables new and improved assistance systems as well as greater safety for TGE users and road users. Motorhome enthusiasts will also be delighted with the comfortable new driver’s seat: a digital instrument cluster, central MAN Media Van touch display, multifunction steering wheel and keyless start are just some of the many features now standard in the MAN TGE. The newly designed dashboard also creates more space in the cabin: The electric parking brake, which is now standard, eliminates the handbrake lever next to the driver’s seat, and the automatic gear lever has been moved to the steering wheel.

An exciting innovation for the camping segment in the MAN TGE model range will become a reality at the end of 2025. That is when the new 4,000 mm wheelbase will roll off the production line for the first time. The L 3.5 wheelbase is offered exclusively for the TGE cowl flat frame model with a single cab and can be equipped with a standard or wide-track axle. This places it between the two wheelbases currently available, L3 (3,640 mm) and L4 (4,490 mm). The L 3.5 wheelbase comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission or 6-speed manual transmission and heavy-duty homologation. There is a choice of 103 kW or 120 kW (140 or 163 hp) power settings. The permissible gross vehicle weight is 3.5 or 3.88 tonnes. The new wheelbase is ideal for semi-integrated motorhomes in the 7-metre segment, as it offers advantages in terms of axle weight, space allocation and overhang.

‘With the MAN TGE cowl flat frame with the new L 3.5 wheelbase, we are making an attractive offer to motorhome manufacturers: a premium base vehicle, customer-oriented commercial vehicle service and now the ideal wheelbase for semi-integrated camping vehicles,’ explains Thomas Herzog, Head of International Key Account Management Van at MAN Truck & Bus.

The booth in Düsseldorf 2025

On display at the Caravan Salon in Hall 16, booth B59, will be a MAN TGE base vehicle from MAN Individual, a Westfalia Sven Hedin Premium and a Megamobil MEGA LOUNGE 680 S OPEN, both of which are based on the MAN TGE. The MAN Individual equipment elements come with MAN quality and a MAN warranty. The vehicle has the following highlights: MAN Individual Lion S package, 202 hp performance kit, underride protection, 4-channel air suspension, multifunctional floor with airline rails, 3-seater bench with sleeping function and 230V external power supply including 230V voltage converter.

The vehicle highlights of the Sven Hedin from Westfalia include LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, ACC distance control up to 160 km/h and a heated leather multifunction steering wheel with Tiptronic. The MEGA LOUNGE 680 S OPEN from Megamobil comes with Cruise Assist Plus, a rear-view camera with dynamic lines and a parking assistant. Both vehicles are equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission that translates the drive power of 120 kW (163 hp) at 1,500-2,000 rpm. The maximum torque is 410 Nm.

The eye-catcher at the MAN stand in 2025 is a Haibike Adventr 6 with Bosch Performance Line PX motor. eBikes are the ideal complement to camper vans for local mobility, whether for shopping, excursions or sports. Together, they offer adventure with premium quality standards: as a motorhome base vehicle, a MAN TGE, and as an eBike with the smart system from Bosch.

MAN x ROCKET CAMPER: Van Pop-up Hotel

Together with motorhome manufacturer ROCKET CAMPER, MAN launched its first Pop-Up Hotel campaign. Van life enthusiasts could win via social media an overnight stay in one of two MAN TGE vehicles fitted out by Rocket Camper. The two motorhomes are located directly on the Rhine, in the immediate neighborhood of the Düsseldorf exhibition grounds. A visit to the Caravan Salon also awaits the winners.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus