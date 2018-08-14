Car SOS star becomes a brand ambassador for SsangYong motor uk

Car SOS’ television presenter, Fuzz Townshend has become a UK brand ambassador for the Korean car manufacturer, SsangYong, and will be one of the first people to drive the all-new SsangYong Musso pick-up truck, which was launched last month.

Car SOS presenter Fuzz Townshend with the all-new SsangYong Musso

“I’m proud to become a brand ambassador for SsangYong in the UK and look forward to working with the team,” says Fuzz. “I love the new Musso – it’s perfect for my lifestyle. I drive a lot of miles and live deep into the countryside where a proper 4×4 pick-up is essential. Always tough and well-engineered, SsangYong is a growing brand in the UK, and its products are very good now in terms of styling, comfort and equipment. This new vehicle is seriously impressive.”

Nick Laird, managing director for SsangYong Motor UK said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for our brand with fantastic new products like Rexton and new Musso. We are all really looking forward to working with Fuzz and think he will make an excellent and highly relevant ambassador for the brand.”

As well as presenting Car SOS, Fuzz is also a mechanic and former technical editor of Practical Classics. A drummer in a band, he learnt to play from local jazz musician Al Reed, making his stage debut in 1977 at the age of 12. He signed with Echo Records in 1997 and released his first album, ‘Far In’ in the UK in 1999 and US in 2001. He began presenting Car SOS, broadcast on the National Geographic Channel in 2012.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.