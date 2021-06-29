Car sharing goes to the fair: LeasysGO! is now at Fieramilano Rho and Fieramilanocity

In Milan, Leasys is enlarging the operations of LeasysGO!, the car sharing service devoted to the electric New 500, with the construction of 32 new electric charging stations at the two exhibition venues, with parking spaces and columns, one open to the public (Fieramilano Rho), the other used solely by the fleet team for its EV charging activity (Fieramilanocity), for a total of about 500 KwH on the two sites

Two months after the opening to the public in Milan of LeasysGO!, the sustainable car sharing service dedicated to the electric New 500, Leasys aims to broaden its horizons by extending the service to the city’s two exhibition venues. The company, a Stellantis brand and subsidiary of FCA Bank, today inaugurated 32 new charging points with dedicated parking spaces and columns: 10 at Fieramilanocity, which are used solely by the LeasysGO! fleet team for its charging activity and 22 at Fieramilano Rho, which are open to the public, inside the complex, alongside Halls 1 and 2, for a total of about 500 KwH on the two sites.

A new electrified Leasys Mobility Store has also been opened at Fieramilano Rho, where it will be possible to access all Leasys services and, with one’s E-Mobility Card, to charge vehicles at no cost. As this is a free-floating car sharing service, parking for the New 500s is free and without limitations or restrictions, as is charging, a process managed entirely by the LeasysGO! team.

It will therefore also be possible for customers to find an electric New 500 always charged and ready for use at Fieramilano Rho, on one side, and to have a hub at Fieramilanocity where the LeasysGo! fleet team stands ready to charge it as needed, on the other . With the opening of the new charging stations and the new Store, Leasys’s electrification strategy continues, making the LeasysGO! fleet available in two of the most visited and appreciated areas of the city.

LeasysGO! launched in Milan in April, with a fleet of over 400 cars that is set to increase, booking more than 60,000 rentals and saving over 12 tons of CO 2 per month*.

*compared to a thermal-engine Fiat 500.

SOURCE: Stellantis