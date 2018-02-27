“Hyundai Motor is already leading in future mobility solutions,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “By launching our All-New Kona Electric, we are pushing our ambitious eco car strategy forward. It’s a car of no compromise – combining an SUV body type with electric-mobility. It represents Hyundai’s progressive character. With Hyundai Motor, the future is now!”

Established SUV brand with a progressive mind set

The All-New Kona Electric is the latest addition to the successful family reinforcing the company’s leadership in the eco-car segment. It merges the strengths of SUV with the power of electric powertrains. Hyundai is the first automotive brand in Europe to make a fully-electric subcompact SUV available to everyone. By already offering the broadest range of powertrains, Hyundai is at the forefront of eco-mobility. The company marketed the first mass-produced fuel-cell vehicle, the ix35 Fuel Cell, and recently introduced its successor, the All-New NEXO. Additionally, the IONIQ is the first car available with three different electric powertrains in one body type. Winning several prestigious accolades from media and industry organisations, the IONIQ is one of the most awarded eco-cars in Europe. The success story of Hyundai’s SUV range began 17 years ago with the launch of the Santa Fe. Since 2001 Hyundai has sold more than 1.5 million units of Santa Fe, Grand Santa Fe, Tucson and All-New Kona in Europe. They all carry the dynamic, progressive style of Hyundai and make it an established brand in this still-growing segment.

A car of no compromise

The All-New Kona Electric enables customers to combine the two fastest growing automotive trends – electrification and SUV style and carries the same expressive design and functionality of the regular Kona. The fully-electric version reflects the individual lifestyle of modern customers who benefit from great fun-to-drive and the low environmental impact of a fully-electric car. The completely new platform of the Kona enables a space-saving integration of the battery packs without compromising the roominess.

The power of All-New Kona Electric

The All-New Kona Electric features two different powertrain versions, offering customers one of the most powerful electric motors. The long-range battery version provides driving range of up to 292 miles*, delivering a maximum output of 204 PS (150 kW). With a battery capacity of 39,2 kWh, the basic version drives up to * on a single charge with the motor delivering 135PS (99 kW). With 395 Nm of immediate torque and an acceleration of 7.6 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, the All-New Kona Electric provides a fun-to-drive experience.

Progressive design

The All-New Kona Electric adopts the expressive-looking and powerful front from the regular Kona. The key design differentiator is the closed grille which gives a clean and stylish appearance, while also enhancing aerodynamics. Another characteristic element of the front design is the Composite Light enhancing the visual impact, with the LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The Kona Electric’s two-tone roof and the choice of seven distinctive exterior colours underline the personal style of its driver.

Electric drive feeling

A special feature of the All-New Kona Electric is the shift-by-wire operation gear control which enables an intuitive operation of the electric powertrain. The adjustable regenerative braking system allows the driver to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking by using the paddle shifts behind the steering wheel. The system recuperates additional energy when possible. Drivers also benefit from the large seven-inch supervision cluster, which displays key information about the car’s driving performance and, in addition, the combiner head-up display shows relevant driving information directly to the driver’s line of sight.

Connected and caring

The All-New Kona Electric offers a wide range of connectivity features, such as the infotainment system which integrates navigation, media and connectivity features, e.g. Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as well as Wireless Charging. The new eco-model in Hyundai’s line-up is equipped with the company’s latest active safety and driving assistance technologies, called SmartSense: Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Detection including Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning and Speed Limit Information Function.

* based on internal targets under WLTP regulations

02 Design

The All-New Kona Electric is the next SUV in Hyundai’s product line-up which links up with the new SUV family appearance while adding the progressive character to the subcompact SUV segment. With this upcoming electric SUV, Hyundai is taking the next major step towards making advanced technology and modern design accessible to everyone.

Exterior Design

The All-New Kona Electric is characterised by its distinctive high-contrast fender cladding and the muscular surfaces atop a stable, wide stance. The key design elements at the front are the closed grille as well as the Composite Light. They create the car’s progressive appearance with LED daytime running lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. To enhance the progressive SUV look of the front, it features a distinctive lamp bezel and front bumper. Lateral air curtains at the front bumper enhance the aerodynamics by reducing turbulences in the wheel arch area.

The profile of the All-New Kona Electric reflects an eye-catching and agile character. The sleek profile with short rear overhangs and wing-type bumpers underline the forward motion of the car. The roof rack enhances the sleek roof line and supports the active lifestyle of customers, for example by mounting a roof carrier. To further enhance the refined character, the All-New Kona Electric features silver side sills, adding a slightly elegant touch to the sporty SUV.

The design theme of the front is picked up at the rear with the rear bumper and a lamp bezel on the slim LED rear lights. Wrap-around claddings with integrated indicator and reversing lights additionally emphasise the progressive design of the All-New Kona Electric. The rear spoiler features an integrated LED brake light. With the width of 1,800 mm and low stance of 1,570 mm (+20 mm compared with the regular Kona), the All-New Kona Electric has a bold appearance on the road, further enhanced by the dedicated 17’’ alloy wheels. The car’s stance is further supported by its length of 4,180 mm (+15 mm compared with the regular Kona) and a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

The All-New Kona Electric is available with a two-tone roof, offering a wide variety of individual choices to match the customer’s style. Seven exterior colours in total can be combined with three roof colours for a total of 21 stylings. The roof and exterior mirrors can be chosen in Phantom Black, Dark Knight and Chalk White. The exterior colours are available in Chalk White, Dark Knight, Tangerine Comet, Ceramic Blue, Pulse Red, Acid Yellow and All-New Galactic Grey.

Interior Design

For the interior, customers can choose Black, available in woven, a combination of cloth and leather or pure leather. As an option, there is the three-tone Blue and Grey interior colour available with cloth and leather or leather.

Most prominent is the dedicated centre console in the All-New Kona Electric, which combines all the buttons to facilitate operation of the car intuitively with the shift-by-wire gear control. An extra storage space for personal items can be found underneath the centre console.

The new high-resolution seven-inch supervision cluster displays the different gauges, such as the speedometer, battery charge level, energy flow and driving mode to the driver. Depending on the selected drive mode, background colour and gauges are adapted to always provide the most important and useful information. In addition, the head-up display (HUD) projects the relevant driving information directly to the driver’s line of sight. This allows faster processing of information while keeping attention on the road ahead.

With a projected image size of eight inches at two metres distance and a luminance of more than 10,000 candela per square metre, the new head-up display guarantees optimal visibility in different light conditions. The angle and height of the head-up display can be adjusted to ensure ideal visibility for individual needs. Once activated via the button beside the steering wheel, the HUD deploys vertically and disappears into the dashboard when not in use. While driving, the HUD supports safe driving by displaying information, such as speed, navigation commands and fuel level as well as safety-related warnings from assistance systems, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information Function and Driver Attention Warning. Information about the audio mode and radio are also projected.

The All-New Kona Electric offers several features for maximum on-board comfort, such as the power front seats with 8-way electric adjustment for optimal seating positions for each front passenger. The driver benefits from an additional 2-way electric lumbar support system. Furthermore, the front seats have a 3-step ventilation and 3-step heating system for a convenient drive in different weather conditions. Another convenience feature for cold weather conditions is the optional heated steering wheel.

Plenty of space is offered to both passengers and luggage. The legroom in the first row is 1,054 mm, while passengers in the back seat benefit from 850 mm of legroom. The headroom accounts for 1,006 mm in the front and 948 mm in the rear. Luggage space totalling 332 l, including storage of the charging cable (373 l without), offers generous roominess, making it suitable for everyday needs.

03 Driving performance

Driving the All-New Kona Electric is an uncompromising statement about a clean mobility – an objective Hyundai is highly committed to – by remaining true to oneself through driving a stylish, bold SUV. The choice of two different powertrains again strengthens the uncompromising character of the car.

Hyundai decided to use a lithium-ion polymer battery pack for the All-New Kona Electric instead of conventional nickel-metal hydrid batteries. This provides lower memory sensitivity and excellent charge and discharge efficiency, along with outstanding maximum output.

Powertrains

The All-New Electric offers pure e-mobility with two different powertrains. The long-range version with the 64 kWh battery provides an electric range of up to 292 miles and an energy consumption of 15.2 kWh/100 km (internal target under WLTP regulations). The electric motor delivers an output of 150 kW, accelerating the All-New Kona Electric to 100 kph in impressive 7.6 seconds.

With a battery capacity of 39,2 kWh, the basic version drives you up to 186 miles on a single charge with the motor delivering 99 kW and an energy consumption as low as 14.8 kWh/100 km (internal target under WLTP regulations).

Both powertrain versions deliver 395 Nm of immediate torque, offering the driver of Kona Electric great fun-to-drive, having the full power available from the first second, providing a maximum speed of 167 km/h.

The shift-by-wire gear control system enables operation of the car simply by pressing buttons to switch driving modes. It also eliminates the routing space required for housing the mechanical linkages between a normal shifter and the transmission, providing additional storage space in the front of the car.

The fully-electric subcompact SUV made by Hyundai also features an electronic parking brake (EPB) at the command of the driver’s fingertips. Charging the lithium-ion polymer battery up to 80% only takes about 54 minutes using a 100 kW direct current (DC) fast charger. With the 7,2 kW on-board-charger, charging with alternating current (AC) takes 9 hours 40 minutes for the long-range battery pack and 6 hours 10 minutes for the shorter-range battery pack. Drivers also have the option of charging their car at a compatible regular household power socket using the ICCB-cable (in-cable control box). The charging port is located in the vehicle’s front next to the Hyundai logo.

04 Connected and Caring

To suit customer’s varied lifestyles, the All-New Kona Electric contains advanced connectivity and navigation features. To enhance seamless integration of the driver’s smartphone, making operation more intuitive and safe while driving, the car is equipped with the Display Audio system, which is available with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth connectivity. This way, users can control their music, telephone or navigation functions on the seven-inch capacitive colour LCD touchscreen, while remaining focused on the road. The Display Audio system also includes a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines. Additionally, the seven-inch information screen is located in the centre of the instrument cluster between the two dials – a standard for Kona Electric. Customers also have the option to choose the eight-inch navigation system, offering the same connectivity features with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth. In addition, it includes a free seven-year subscription to LIVE services, offering updated information in real time about weather, traffic and speed cameras (where legally allowed), plus online searches for points of interest. The navigation system also features 3D maps and Hyundai’s unique Lifetime MapcareTM** with free annual map and software updates included. To enhance vehicle operation, the system includes a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines.

**Lifetime MapCare™ is the commercial term for Hyundai’s subscription to the MapCare™ programme, with which annual map updates are assured for eligible Hyundai vehicles for a minimum period of ten years after the model’s end of production.

Wireless inductive charging

To ensure that occupants’ phones are always charged, the All-New Kona Electric also provides a wireless inductive charging pad (Qi standard) for mobile phones. The phone’s charging status is visualised with a small indicator lamp above. To ensure that the phone will not be forgotten inside the car, the central display in the instrument cluster shows a reminder when switching off the car.

For further connection of devices, the All-New Kona Electric comes standard with a USB port and an AUX jack.

High-end sound system by Krell

Today’s customers like to listen to their favourite soundtrack in their car, for this reason the All-New Kona Electric offers a high-end sound system by audio manufacturer Krell, featuring eight speakers including two 20 mm tweeters, four 160 mm woofer speakers, one 100 mm centre speaker and a 200 mm subwoofer speaker. The eight-channel amplifier delivers 45 W per channel to maximise the audio experience inside the car.

Hyundai SmartSense: Highest level of active safety

The All-New Kona Electric features Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance technologies, to comply with the highest European safety standards: Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go function, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist,, Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Warning and Speed Limit Information Function.

Cruise Control – Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go

Using front radar sensors, Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go keeps a constant speed and distance from the vehicle ahead by automatically accelerating and braking. If traffic comes to a halt, the Stop & Go system applies the brake until the car comes to a standstill and accelerates to the desired speed as soon as the road is clear. If the vehicle stops for longer than three seconds, the driver has to activate the system again with the steering wheel controls or by briefly pressing the accelerator pedal. The system operates from 0 to 180 km/h.

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

The All-New Kona Electric is fitted with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, an advanced active safety feature that alerts drivers to emergency situations, braking automatically if required. Using front radar and camera sensors, AEB operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger level, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable. The system is activated when a vehicle or pedestrian is sensed in front of the car, operating at speeds of 8 km/h or above.

Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keep Assist (LKAS)

The Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keeping Assist alerts the driver in unsafe movements at over 60 km/h by sensing the car’s position. The Lane Departure Warning System sounds an alarm before the car moves over white, grey and blue lines as well as cats eyes on the road, while the Lane Keep Assist warns the driver acoustically and visually before inducing corrective steering to guide the driver back to a safe position.

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

The system assists the driver to keep the centre of the lane by controlling the steering. It works from a standstill up to speeds of 150 kilometres per hour on both highways and inter-urban roads.

Blind-Spot Detection (BSD)

Also using radar, the Blind-Spot Detection (BCD) monitors the rear corners and, if another vehicle is detected, a visual alert appears on the exterior mirrors. If the driver then activates the indicators, an audible signal is emitted. This also applies to lane change situations in which a vehicle is detected.

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Using the rear corner radar, the Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) reduces the risk of collision with approaching traffic when reversing out of narrow areas with low visibility. Using radar to scan a 180-degree area behind the vehicle for approaching cross traffic, RCCW alerts the driver visually and audibly.

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

The Driver Attention Warning (DAW) raises safety and convenience to an entirely new level by continuously monitoring and analysing driving patterns through data inputs, such as the steering angle, steering torque and vehicle position in the traffic lane. When a pattern of fatigue/distraction is identified, DAW gets the driver’s attention with an audible alert and pop-up message suggesting a break.

Speed Limit Information Function

The Speed Limit Information Function uses the front camera and information from the navigation system to identify road speed signs and displays the speed limit in real time. The information is displayed in both the navigation system display and the TFT cluster.

High Beam Assist

The headlamps are available with state-of-the-art LED technology, pairing daylight-like illumination with a long lifetime and significantly lower energy consumption than halogen lights. When switched to automatic mode, High Beam Assist (HBA) detects both oncoming vehicles and vehicles in the same lane ahead at night, and changes to low-beam as appropriate, reducing blinding effects on other drivers. Whenever there are no vehicles detected, the system automatically reactivates the high beam. The static cornering lights turns additional cornering lamps on and off according to the vehicle speed and steering angle.

Highest Passive Safety

The All-New Kona Electric benefits from superior rigidity through the application of high strength steel, high impact energy absorption and minimised distortion, in order to protect passengers in the event of a collision.

Thanks to an enlarged area for the appliance of hot stamping and a ring-shaped cabin shell structure with ultra-high-strength steel, the safety zone has been enlarged for top crashworthiness. The multiload-pass structure of the cabin disperses energy in various directions in the event of a collision and reduces the impact.

Around the interior of the Kona Electric a total of six airbags are installed (two front airbags, two side airbags and two curtain airbags from first to second row, protecting both driver and passengers).

05 Technical Data and Dimensions

Short-range Battery / Motor

Electric motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Maximum Power 99 kW/ 135 PS Maximum Torque 395 Nm Maximum speed 104 mph

Battery Type Lithium-ion Polymer Capacity (kWh) 39,2

On Board Charger Max. capacity (kW) 7,2 (1-phase) Charging Time Charge Time / Standard (AC) Approx. 6hrs 10 min Charge Time / Quick Charge (DC) (connected to 100 kW DC fast charger) Approx. 54 min up to 80% state of charge

Performance 0-to-62 mph acceleration (sec) 9.3 Efficiency (kWh/ 100 km) 14,8 CO 2 combined (g/km) 0 g/km All electric range (WLTP – internal targets) Up to 186 miles

Long-range Battery / Motor (EV)

Electric motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Maximum Power 150 kW/ 204 PS Maximum Torque 395 Nm Maximum speed 104 mph

Battery Type Lithium-ion Polymer Capacity (kWh) 64

On Board Charger Max. capacity (kW) 7,2 (1-phase) Charging Time Charge Time / Standard (AC) Approx. 9hrs 40 min Charge Time / Quick Charge (DC) (connected to 100 kW DC fast charger) Approx. 54 min up to 80% state of charge

Performance 0-to-62 mph acceleration (sec) 7.6 Efficiency (kWh/ 100 km) 15,2 CO 2 combined (g/km) 0 g/km All electric range (WLTP – internal target) Up to 292 miles

Transmission Automatic Single Speed Reduction Gear

Brakes (both engines)

Assistance ABS, EPB, ESC and FCA

Dimensions (mm)

Exterior

Overall length 4,180 Overall width 1,800 Overall height 1,570 Wheelbase 2,600 Front overhang 855 Rear overhang 720

Interior

1st Row 2nd Row Head room 1,006 948 Leg room 1,054 850 Shoulder room 1,410 1,380

Capacities (litres)

Luggage including charging cable storage (l VDA) 332 Luggage without charging cable storage (l VDA) 373

*CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption based on internal targets under WLTP regulations.

**Manufacturer’s estimates

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.