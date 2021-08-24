Car interior parts with seamless, intelligent surfaces

Car manufacturers and their suppliers face the challenge of integrating smart functions such as display and ambient lighting and touch control, in addition to a wide range of visual and haptic surface properties. Above all, the aim is to manufacture durable products as cost-effectively as possible in order to achieve broad acceptance in the industry. The goal is car interiors that can easily serve as a lounge, workspace and driver cockpit. In this way, an environment can be created in the car that combines comfort and infotainment with a feeling of safety.

PURIFLOW® paint systems from Votteler Lackfabrik GmbH & Co. KG enable outstanding surface properties such as good scratch resistance and a self-healing effect, but also a feel that ranges from soft leather to hard metal. These benefits, and the ability to create completely seamless surfaces, are thanks in part to polyurethane coating raw materials from Covestro.

In implementing the innovative solution, Votteler drew on the manufacturing expertise of Reichle Technologiezentrum GmbH, which operates Europe’s largest laser texturing site. The company provided laser-textured PU-RIM molds for the project. Covestro supplied process technology know-how, coating raw materials from the Desmodur® and Desmophen® ranges without solvent additives, and Makrolon® and Bayblend® polycarbonate plastics, which proved to be a key to the project’s success. Effect pigments from Merck® KGaA can be used to achieve various color and transparency effects.

DirectCoating: innovative technology for producing coated parts

In the DirectCoating process, the plastic substrate is first produced in an initial cavity by injection molding. The resulting part is then transferred to a second, minimally larger mold. The cavity between the substrate and the laser-engraved RIM mold corresponds exactly to the desired volume of the coating that is injected there. This creates a coated precision part in just two steps. It requires little rework and is highly resistant to chemicals and daylight. DirectCoating also offers advantages over conventional coating methods, including a shorter and faster process, no overspray and no need for a separate drying step.