Why a car company is looking to the skies: a glimpse into Ford’s drone research

f you’ve looked at your social media feeds lately, chances are you’ve seen some video or photography taken with the help of a drone. These types of shots, which have been out of reach for us amateurs until now, are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what drone technology can help us do.
At Ford, we recognize that people are using drones in fascinating ways: to monitor crops in agriculture, gather information for disaster management, and in the inspection of buildings or other infrastructure. Our customers are beginning to think about drones as tools to help get their jobs done, the same way they think about their vehicles. As researchers, we were intrigued by the relationship between our vehicles and drones and how we might serve our customers in the future, so we embarked on a mission to find out more.
