Capgemini and Audi plan to form a joint venture focused on SAP and Cloud services

Capgemini and Audi today announced the formation of a joint venture. The scope of the new company will comprise the provision of digital technology and consulting services, particularly in the fields of SAP S/4HANA® and Cloud services. Both companies have signed an agreement to establish this new company once regulatory approvals have been obtained.
Capgemini and Audi have a long-standing partnership in developing solutions for digital transformation for digital transformation and co-innovation. The new co-owned company will strengthen this collaboration and leverages their joint capabilities. Further details, including the name of the new company, will be disclosed in due course.
Source: AUDI