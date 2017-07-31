Cancellation of 46.6 million shares completed

Based on the capital reduction approved at the Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2017 and following the required waiting period, 46,595,000 shares of ABB Ltd repurchased under a share buyback program were cancelled earlier this month.

Following the cancellation, the total number of ABB Ltd’s issued shares is 2,168,148,264 (2,214,743,264 before cancellation).

As of last Friday, the company’s holding of its own shares amounted to 34,126,899 which corresponds to 1.6 percent of the total number of issued shares in the company.

