Canada: HEMI®-powered 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat jailbreak runs wild with more than six million potential customization combinations

The Dodge brand’s HEMI®-powered three-row SUV is brazenly showing its stripes with the introduction of the new 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak

The most powerful gas engine SUV ever is on the run and, in typical Dodge fashion, the Dodge brand’s HEMI®-powered three-row SUV is brazenly showing its stripes with the introduction of the new 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, unlocking more than six million potential customization combinations.

“The Dodge Durango is a family-friendly, three-row muscle SUV with the unique ability to seat up to seven and best-in-class towing at every trim level, and that combination continues to resonate, earning the Durango a loyal following among drivers who value muscle, versatility, and comfort,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak gives customers the opportunity to make their muscle SUV unique, unlocking colour combination ordering restrictions, from exterior colours, to stripes, badges, wheels and brake calipers, to a wide variety of interior options. We can’t wait to see what our buyers dream up on the road.”

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak opens a can of crazy on the supercharged, 6.2litre HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine-powered Durango. Building off the 2023 model-year Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Jailbreak program, Durango SRT breaks the rules of how you can mix and match colours and features to create the ultimate version of the most powerful full-size muscle utility vehicle (UV).

Customers can select from six different wheel options, six available factory exterior colours, six exterior badge colour choices, five seat colours with three seating configurations, five dual-stripe options and four brake caliper colours and seat belt colours.

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak builds off its fearsome foundation, the 710-horsepower, with 645 lb.-ft. of torque, HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, gearing up the three-row beast as never before.

Options Galore: Wheels, Badges, Stripes, Brakes and Seats

The menu opens with a line of six exterior colour options from the factory, including new-for-2026 Green Machine, which joins Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Octane Red, Vapour Grey and White Knuckle.

Exterior colour customization is just one way Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak owners can make their muscle SUV their own. The Jailbreak cracks open additional customized options: while all Jailbreak models feature standard 20-by-10-in. wheels, that’s where the commonality ends. Each wheel can be complimented with one of four unique Brembo brake colours (red, black, yellow and orange).

A wide variety of available wheel finishes include:

SRT Machine Face with Dark Pockets

SRT Satin Carbon

SRT Lights Out

SRT Brass Monkey

SRT Forged Y-spoke Lights Out

SRT Forged Y-spoke Brass Monkey

Jailbreak offers the choice of a full range of exterior colour customizations:

Silver, red, Brass Monkey and Midnight Metallic full exterior badging

Orange and yellow fender badges

Full vehicle dual-stripe choices include blue, Gunmetal, red, Redline Red/black and silver

New Gloss Black-painted hood is now available

Freedom of choice extends to the Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak’s interior as well. Seating colour and configurations include:

Black Laguna leather/Alcantara in five-passenger and seven-passenger configurations

Six-passenger configurations in Hammerhead Grey, sepia or Demonic Red Laguna leather, as well as an Ebony Red Nappa leather option

Even the seat belts are on the customization menu, with choices of black, Hammerhead Grey, red and sepia hue.

A “Jailbreak” interior badge stamped into the carbon-fibre trim confirms the personalized configuration, providing another unique shout-out for each model.

Available standalone options for the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak include:

Premium Group, including a 19-speaker Harman Kardon system and a full suite of advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) features

SRT Alcantara steering wheel

SRT black exhaust tips

Suede headliner

Power sunroof

Trailer Tow Group IV

Pirelli three-season tires

The Durango SRT Hellcat will continue to be available in non-Jailbreak form with the same 710-horsepower Supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI V-8 engine. The 20-by-10-inch wheels are updated to a Machine Face with Dark Pockets while standard five-passenger seating offers maximum cargo capacity.

Available standalone options include:

Three-row seating

Power sunroof

Trailer Tow Group IV

Pirelli three-season tires

Ordering for the 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will open in August with vehicles scheduled to start arriving at Dodge dealerships in Q4 2025.

SOURCE: Stellantis