CANADA: Dodge puts pedal down on 20th anniversary celebration of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango, announces new 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey

Dodge is keeping the brand’s anniversary party going, marking two decades worth of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango production

Dodge is keeping the brand’s anniversary party going, marking two decades worth of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango production with the announcement of a fourth 2025 special-edition Durango model, the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey.

“The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey caps a trio of 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat special-edition models as we recognize 20 years of HEMI power in the Dodge performance SUV,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. “The Durango continues to lead the segment with the Durango SRT Hellcat, the fastest, most capable American three-row gas SUV, delivering best-in-class available towing of 3,946 kg (8,700 lbs).”

Dodge first ramped up full production of HEMI-fueled Durango models in 2004, and the brand is celebrating the 20th anniversary of that power-packed pairing by rolling out a lineup of limited-production SUVs outfitted with unique features and distinctive Dodge DNA. The Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey follows previous special-edition models, including the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet, 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead and 2025 Dodge Durango R//T 20th Anniversary.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey

A fan-favorite accent colour for years on previous Dodge models, dark bronze embellishments accentuate the bold look of the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey. Featuring a Red Oxide exterior colour, highlight content added to the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey includes:

20-by-10-inch Brass Monkey wheels

Brass Monkey exterior badging

Sepia Laguna leather SRT seats

Silver SRT Hellcat logo embroidered on seatbacks

Leather and suede steering wheel featuring silver/sepia stitching

Satin Black painted hood

Black six-piston Brembo brake system

Black exhaust tips

Dual silver/sepia accent stitching throughout the interior

Premium wrapped instrument panel

Forged carbon-fibre with light black chrome interior accents

Suede headliner

Like its special-edition Durango SRT Hellcat siblings, the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey moves from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (60 mph) in 3.5 seconds, clocks the quarter-mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and hits a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph) thanks to the supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine under the hood.

Additional standard performance features and premium standard content on the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey include:

SRT Performance Pages, with info on vehicle performance, including timers, g-force, gauges, engine and dyno readouts

Configurable Drive Modes for more vehicle control

Race Options that allow the driver to activate, deactivate and adjust the rpm values for Launch Control and Shift Light features

TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission

Steering-wheel-mounted paddles for manual-style shifting

Seven available Drive modes – Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet

10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charging

19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier

Second-row console with armrest

Sunroof

Standard ADAS features include Blind-spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and more

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey is available starting at $155,230 ($152,335 Canadian MSRP plus additional fees). All 2025 model-year Durango special-edition models will be available in dealerships fourth-quarter of 2024.

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America’s performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE: Stellantis