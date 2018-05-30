The campaign for the new Mercedes-AMG 53 series models: #SpeedUpInStyle: Performance and Personality

Mercedes-AMG is supporting the sales release of the new members of the family Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet and Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ (Combined fuel consumption: 8.9-8.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined respectively: 204-203 g/km) on 28 May 2018 with a social media campaign. The new Mercedes-AMG models are being presented for lifestyle-oriented individualists according to the motto “#SpeedUpInStyle”. An urban lifestyle defines the style of the digital presentation at the start of sales. The digital presentation focuses on the lifeworlds of design and architecture. The #SpeedUpInStyle campaign is divided into two phases: during the first phase, traditional product communications dominates. The second phase makes full use of digital media with social media posts and films on the Mercedes-AMG channels. The focus is on Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen, who drives around New York in the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé. The first social media film can be viewed as of now onhttps://youtu.be/x85lyF6P6vc.

“The 53 series models expands our portfolio with a trendsetting combination of sporty design, performance and efficiency. We are thus offering a lifestyle-oriented customer group a new, attractive offer from Affalterbach. A trusting partnership has linked us with IWC Schaffhausen for more than ten years. That’s why we are especially pleased to have Christoph Grainger-Herr take part in our campaign. He ideally embodies the lifestyle of the 53 series models and is thus the perfect protagonist for us”, states Eva Wiese, Head of Marketing and Product Management at Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The campaign film picks up on images from the realm of architecture and design that influence life in the city. Christoph Grainger-Herr represents the city dwellers and is part of an urban culture with a certain attitude towards life. All major cities are always on the move and constantly changing. With the new 53 series models, drivers dynamically adapt to any situation.

With their unique combination of sporty design, performance and efficiency, the new 53 series models from Mercedes-AMG are taking the first step towards the brand’s hybrid future. The social media campaign picks up on this with the motto “#SpeedUpInStyle”. The cineastic film shows Christoph Grainger-Herr’s fast-paced life. Visually, the campaign motto is realised with a supercut and striking sound design that evokes associations with Hollywood productions.

The CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, Christoph Grainger-Herr, is an interior architect and designer as well as a “performance enthusiast”. The film for the social media campaign accompanies him during a business trip around the metropolis of New York. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé is always at his side, aiming to portray his daily life as authentically as possible. Even though as CEO he is constantly on the road going from appointment to appointment, he uses the freedom and drives himself.

“As a perfectionist, I find the new Mercedes-AMG 53 series models fascinating because of the exceptional combination of craftsmanship, performance and innovation. This is what connects the IWC Schaffhausen watches with the vehicles from Mercedes-AMG”, Christoph Grainger-Herr says.

The film will be accompanied by an interview in the Mercedes me magazine and by social media postings on the technical features of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé. Highlighted features include the EQ boost starter-alternator, which combines starter and alternator in one efficient electric motor, as well as the fully digital widescreen cockpit which adapts to driver’s wishes.

The idea, conception and implementation of the campaign stem from two agencies. The Staud Studios in Leonberg are responsible for producing the images in phase one. The K‑MB agency for brand communications in Berlin created the social media content for phase two.