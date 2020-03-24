Cameras instead of rearview mirrors – is that at all possible? Everything you always wanted to know about the MirrorCam

Cameras on the roof frame and displays at the A-pillars: the new Actros is easy to recognise at first glance due to the missing rearview and wide-angle mirrors. The advantages of the new system are obvious – lower consumption due to improved aerodynamics and increased traffic safety thanks to better visibility. But how is it operated, what needs to be considered and do drivers need time to get used to the system?

What changes for drivers?

Thanks to the MirrorCam, the driver now has an unobstructed view where rearview and wide-angle mirrors previously covered large areas to the right and left of the A-pillar. An advantage above all at junctions, when manoeuvring and in tight bends. And, the driver must no longer look as far to the right or left to see traffic to the rear. Also: mirrors are mounted in a fixed position so that when cornering the driver may lose sight of the end of the semitrailer. In contrast, the MirrorCam swivels the image of the camera mounted toward the inside of the bend, so that the driver always has the end of the trailer in view. In principle, the system is set for standard semitrailers, but swivelling can be regulated individually. This happens on modern trailers automatically when they transmit their geometric data to the towing vehicle. The driver can move the swivel radius manually in the door operating unit using the side selection button and the four-way rocker switch.

What are the advantages of the MirrorCam for companies?

The optimised aerodynamics can reduce consumption: the optimised wind resistance thanks to MirrorCam can result in up to 1.5 percent less fuel.

Can dirt and rain have a negative effect on the image?

Misted or dirty mirror glass and side windows have always been a problem. Thanks to the position of the cameras high up on the vehicle, the small roof above the camera lens, a special coating and the digital transmission of the image to a display in the cab, misting and dirt hardly affect the system at all. And what is particularly helpful on cold, damp days; the camera is automatically heated at temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

What is the advantage of the distance indicator lines on the display?

The distance indicator lines which are shown on the display of the MirrorCam system help drivers to estimate the distances behind the truck. Three fixed lines are shown together with a line that the driver can adjust precisely to mark the end of the vehicle before starting a journey. Used in combination with the information shown in the displays by the assistance systems, the driver can now better assess three typical situations in particular: when is there sufficient distance to move out to the left? When manoeuvring what is the distance at the rear of the vehicle? After overtaking, when can the driver safely merge to the right again?

SOURCE: Daimler