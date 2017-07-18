Calsonic Kansei ventures full-scale into cyber security for the automobile sector

Calsonic Kansei Corporation (President & CEO: Hiroshi Moriya; Headquarters: Kita-ku, Saitama City) and the French cyber security company Quarkslab (President & CEO: Fred Raynal) have established the White Motion LLC company to fully take on the issue of cyber security in the automobile sector.

The president of White Motion, recently appointed, is Yuichi Kuramoto from Microsoft Japan, well-known expert in the field of cyber security. White Motion was established to provide the public utility mission and promise of protecting human lives.

With the IoT and connected cars, automobiles are being connected to the cyberspace through the Internet. Preventive measures against threats such as hacking, cracking and computer viruses have become an important need for the safety and comfort of car users and also for saving the environment. Such cyber security technologies are not just extensions of already existing technologies and software led by automotive providers, but rather a new paradigm.

The new president of White Motion, Yuichi Kuramoto, stated:

“White Motion is a company specializing in security measures for automobiles. Our roadmap for integrating these technologies into cars is fully articulated. We will provide first security evaluation for the vehicle as a whole, as well as security measures needed by automobiles in the era of connected cars on both aspects of cyber security and functional safety. For the sake of safety, all automobile manufacturers and suppliers should have knowledge of security measures, and security measures should be built-in all automobiles. White Motion was therefore established, to market these offerings and expertise unsparingly to all automobile manufacturers and suppliers. You can expect us to provide sophisticated security solutions that are drawn from Calsonic Kansei’s and Quarkslab’s expertise in functional safety and cyber security.”

White Motion will use the management resources and expertise of Calsonic Kansei and Quarkslab to deliver services, technologies, and products that improve the security of automobiles, and meet the needs of the industry.

