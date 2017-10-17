Calling teen filmmakers: Toyota and Discovery launch Safe Driving PSA Challenge

Learning to drive is an exciting time for a teen. But facts have shown it can be extremely dangerous. A short video that promotes safe driving habits might be all that it takes to become aware of dangerous driving situations. That is why Toyota and Discovery Education launched the 2018 TeenDrive365 Video Challenge.

Now in its sixth year, the challenge, sponsored by Discovery Education, invites teens to submit an original 30-60 second Public Service Announcement for 9-12 grade students about safe driving habits. The grand prize includes $15,000 cash and the opportunity to work with a Discovery film crew to re-shoot the entry video into a TV-ready PSA. Teens can register and submit their entries today through February 28, 2018 at TeenDrive365inschool.com.

“This contest continues to encourage students, parents and teachers to have critical conversations about the importance of making smart choices behind the wheel,” said Mike Goss, general manager, Toyota Social Innovation. “Every year we are amazed by the variety of unique and inspiring videos we receive and look forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

This year, a panel of judges comprised of community leaders, educators, communications experts and Toyota representatives will convene to select challenge winners. Since the inception of the competition, thousands of video submissions have been considered, and the effort has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in student grants and prizes. The top ten finalists’ videos – some amusing and others more serious in tone – communicate the importance of maintaining safe driving habits and avoiding fatal distractions while behind the wheel.

“The TeenDrive365 Video Challenge inspires meaningful peer-to-peer conversations across digital learning environments, with the goal of empowering young drivers with the tools they need to help other students develop safer driving habits,” said Lori McFarling, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Discovery Education.

This year’s challenge grants include:

Grand Prize – $15,000 and the chance to work with a Discovery film crew to reshoot the winning video as a TV-ready PSA

Second Place – $10,000

Third Place – $7,500

Fourth through Tenth Places – $2,500 each

Four Regional Prizes – $1,000 each

One People’s Choice Prize – selected online through public vote – $5,000 and a trip to attend a taping of a show that airs on Discovery Communications’ Velocity Network.

For more information about the TeenDrive365 Video Challenge or to watch winning videos from the 2016-2017 challenge, visit TeenDrive365InSchool.com.

