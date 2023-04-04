Calling GenZ: Volkswagen and Moonshot Pirates invite your ideas for the future of mobility

Global innovation challenge for young people under the motto “Shape the Future of Mobility” starting on May 15, 2023

Volkswagen and Moonshot Pirates, an international educational initiative, are inviting young people to join the Shape the Future of Mobility Challenge. In this global innovation competition, young people aged 15 to 20 can present their creative ideas for the world of mobility. From May 15 to June 4, 2023, the teams will participate in online workshops that teach them the skills they need for the future and will be supported by experienced mentors as they develop their ideas. The team with the best solution will win a trip to Silicon Valley. Applications can be submitted as of now.

In the Shape the Future of Mobility Challenge, young people from around the world will come together in teams of two to six to work on innovative solutions for sustainable mobility. The goal of the three-week online project is to encourage young people to think big and explore the challenges of mobility, identifying sustainable solutions based on new technologies.

“Young people are our future and we want to invite them to contribute actively to shaping this future. With the Shape the Future of Mobility Challenge, we offer them a platform that sparks their creativity, promotes their future competences and challenges them to develop effective answers to the big questions of the mobility world,” says Dr. Nikolai Ardey, Head of Volkswagen Group Innovation. “We at Volkswagen are convinced that practical experience can boost a young person’s individual development and stimulate innovative ideas. We are pleased that our mobility experts will be supporting the teams in realizing their projects.”

New skills and mentoring to generate the best idea

In the course of online workshops and talks from experts, the young people will learn skills for the future. They will gain insights into the latest technologies, learn how to initiate a project and how to respond flexibly to change. During the challenge, each team will develop an idea from scratch and present it in a pitch video. They will be supported in this by mentors with expertise in areas such as Data Science, Charging & Energy and UX Design.

“The key to a better future lies in supporting young changemakers. Our partnership with Volkswagen in the Shape the Future of Mobility Challenge is a perfect example of this. Together, we are empowering young people all over the world to develop innovative mobility solutions, at the same time learning the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century. I look forward to the impact these young pioneers will make,” says Aneta Londa, co-founder of Moonshot Pirates.

Win a trip to Silicon Valley

In an online vote, the seven most creative and effective solutions will be selected from all the ideas submitted by the participating teams. The winning team will be chosen at a final pitching event on June 15, 2023, by an expert jury of scientists and businesspeople. It will be rewarded with a one-week innovation trip to Silicon Valley, USA, where the young people will gain first-hand insights into entrepreneurship at global tech companies.

Applications can be submitted as of now

In recent years, the Moonshot Pirates challenges have brought together more than 2,500 young pioneers from over 125 countries. In the past, participants have received funding for their ideas and study opportunities at leading universities like Stanford.

Young people who are interested in joining the Shape the Future of Mobility Challenge have until May 7, 2023, to register at www.moonshotpirates.com/challenge. Registrations will be accepted from both teams and individuals. Attendance is outside of school hours.

SOURCE: Volkswagen