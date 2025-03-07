California’s SFMTA orders 42 hybrid transit buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a major order from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) for 42 Xcelsior® 40-foot hybrid buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), today announced a major order from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) for 42 Xcelsior® 40-foot hybrid buses. This order meets Buy America requirements supporting manufacturing jobs in the United States and is a part of NFI’s Q4 2024 backlog.

SFMTA, a critical component of San Francisco’s transportation network, manages all ground transportation within the city, including public transit, traffic management, cycling, and pedestrian infrastructure. The SFMTA Municipal Railway (Muni) operates a fleet of hybrid buses, trolleys, and battery-electric buses, as well as street cars, light rail vehicles, and cable cars. With approximately 500,000 daily boardings and a total of 158 million passenger boardings in 2024, Muni is one of the busiest and most essential transit systems in North America.

“In past the 10 years, New Flyer has delivered over 700 buses to SFMTA,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “By replacing aging vehicles in their fleet, these next-generation hybrid buses will integrate cutting-edge technology to maximize efficiency, power, and performance—ensuring a more reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective transit system for the people of San Francisco.”

New Flyer’s hybrid-electric buses are crucial in bridging today’s transit needs with the zero-emission future. These buses reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption while leveraging innovative propulsion technology for improved reliability and performance.

