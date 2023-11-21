CAKE continues Asian expansion with new site in Bangkok, Thailand

CAKE is planning to build a new manufacturing site in Thailand, furthering the light mobility OEM's expansion into Asia.

CAKE, the Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer, has officially launched in Thailand through its strategic official distribution partner, Stallions Motor (STL Group Holdings Company Limited), leveraging a vast network of manufacturing and distribution expertise within Thailand.

This significant expansion aligns with CAKE’s mission to inspire and accelerate the transition to a zero-emission society, combining excitement with responsibility. Marking this milestone, CAKE Thailand has inaugurated its first-ever CAKE site in Thailand, joining the rapid expansion in Asia with storefronts in Seoul, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan.

The first Thailand CAKE :site, located in the Bang Rak district at the heart of the city’s Creative District, is situated in a hundred-year-old building. This area is recognized by both international and local arts designers and events such as Bangkok Design Week, offering an immersive experience for electric motorcycle enthusiasts. Visitors and customers can visit in-person for test rides, experiencing firsthand the innovative blend of sustainability and performance that CAKE motorcycles offer.

Stefan Ytterborn, Founder and CEO of CAKE, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: “I am currently visiting the new CAKE :site Bangkok and I am very impressed by the work and preparations here. Our entry into Thailand with Stallions is a landmark for our continued expansion in Asia. Stallions is an amazing partner to represent the CAKE brand, fully aligned with our mission. Can’t wait to see the progress here.”

CAKE’s range of electric motorcycles is designed to be lightweight, quiet, and clean, making them ideal for the urban landscape of Bangkok. The collaboration with STL Group Holdings, a leader in Thailand’s motorcycle industry, ensures that CAKE’s innovative products are backed by local expertise and support.

“The reason that CAKE Thailand’s launch in Bang Rak, Bangkok is more than just the introduction of new products; it’s about embracing and contributing to the area’s cultural and creative renaissance. It’s a venture that promises to electrify the streets of Bangkok with sustainable, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to an eco-friendlier future”, said Thirachet Lapjaturapit, CEO of STL Group.

The CAKE Bangkok Pop Up is located at 1119 Charoen Krung Road, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.

SOURCE: ridecakethailand.com