Cadillac to reveal ESCALADE IQ on Aug. 9

Cadillac today released a preview video of the all-new ESCALADE IQ ahead of its official reveal on Aug. 9. As the brand’s first-ever all-electric full-size SUV, ESCALADE IQ represents the reinvention of Cadillac’s most iconic nameplate.

The debut of ESCALADE IQ marks the next step in Cadillac’s commitment to offering a fully electric portfolio by the end of the decade. The ESCALADE IQ will be produced at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, which was renovated and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment to serve as the launchpad for GM’s EV strategy.

SOURCE: GM