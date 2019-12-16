Cadillac teases industry-first curved OLED display

Cadillac today announced that the 2021 Escalade will showcase the first curved OLED in the industry with over 38 inches diagonal of total display. Featuring twice the pixel density of a 4K television, this technology enables bold imagery, perfect blacks and the largest color range available in the automotive industry.

“From the highway to the big screen, the Escalade has been embraced by drivers and fans around the world,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “We’re excited to introduce the 2021 Escalade during Oscars week in February.”

Escalade continues to reign number one in the segment. Through the third quarter of 2019, Cadillac has sold more than 30,000 Escalades globally and leads the full-size luxury SUV segment’s U.S. retail market share at about 25 percent, according to JD Power PIN estimates.

The 2021 Escalade will be unveiled February 4, 2020 in Los Angeles.

