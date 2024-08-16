Cadillac reveals Opulent Velocity concept: The future of all-electric luxury performance

Ultimate expression of zero emissions luxury hypercar performance

Today Cadillac introduced the Opulent Velocity concept vehicle, a pure expression of innovative design and prestigious performance. By combining advanced technology with bespoke luxury, the concept represents the future vision of electric performance for Cadillac V-Series.

A pioneer in EV and self-driving technology, Cadillac utilizes both innovations to create two dynamic extremes in Opulent Velocity.

“Opulent Velocity is an experience-based design study,” says Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. “It’s the future vision of luxury performance, incorporating Cadillac’s leadership in hands-free driving capabilities, electrification and performance excellence. Opulent Velocity expresses the most artful integration of technology, luxury and exhilaration characterized by Cadillac’s halo V-Series variants, and future electrification design expressions.”

Opulent: Luxury of time

The Opulent experience imagines the personal freedom that full autonomous mobility could enable. Level 4 autonomous capability creates a hands-free immersive experience through multi-sensory modes that promote respite. These modes are accessible via a full widescreen display and Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD).

Cadillac explored scientific insight of sound and light waves during the development of Opulent Velocity. It then leveraged these findings throughout the cabin, incorporating curated art, entertainment, and ambient light to immerse travelers in a sophisticated, individualized hands-free environment.

Velocity: Art of exhilarating performance

The Velocity experience provides the user with the maximum thrill of a hypercar vehicle, while keeping the sense of luxury that has become synonymous with Cadillac V-Series.

Triggered by the touch of the multi-functional controller, Opulent Velocity transforms from autonomous mode to Velocity experience. Once Velocity is activated, the steering wheel and pedals present themselves and the user is prompted to take hold of the wheel. The concept’s front seats saddle the cantilevered Y-shaped console and are mated directly to the door — this helps secure the driver for high-speed maneuvering.

The Velocity experience is inspired by Cadillac’s Blackwing track-proven engineering —the ultimate in luxury performance. Incorporating an authentic track experience, the Velocity mode conceptualizes a “Ghost Car” function that displays on the HUD screen, serving as the vehicle user guide. This mode presents a competitive driving course that allows drivers to improve their lap times or compete against peers on various designated tracks.

Furthermore, Velocity mode visualizes the capability to dictate driving enhancements, including road overlays, active information about road conditions, and complete control over active aero and suspension dampening settings.

Iconic profile and hypercar exterior

True to the aesthetics found on Cadillac’s V-Series.R hybrid racecars, Opulent Velocity draws attention with a dramatic draped surface and clean modern appearance in a low silhouette and tucked front fascia. The front and rear entry and egress opening is enabled through beautiful distinct large butterfly doors with expansive door openings. In the same vein, the exterior’s subtle transitions and controlled surfaces celebrate its bold graphics and proportions.

Cadillac’s vertical lighting signature explores crystal fluted detailing, seen on the tail lamps, headlamps and grille, and further complements the vehicle’s expressive stance. The evolution of Cadillac’s illuminated badge features a 3D lit grille, emphasizing the synergy between jewelry, sophistication and technology. Adding to the bold and luxurious appearance, the exterior is painted in a light Gilded Pearl hue that is both soft and elegant.

“Opulent Velocity is inspired by the dynamic design cues of motorsports in a 2+2 aerodynamic body form,” said Magalie Debellis, manager, Cadillac Advanced Design. “It conceptualizes a holistic consideration of all elements and senses, showcasing a perfect marriage of hypercar personality with luxury execution and revered opulence. It’s a signal to the world that Cadillac intends to lead in electrified luxury performance.”

Artful integration and user experiences

The sophisticated interior welcomes clients, immediately enveloping them in a world of elevated luxury. The spacious interior includes a clean and uninterrupted flow enabled by wraparound draped surfaces that move from the rear to front, with all elements appearing suspended.

Cadillac’s study of artful integration is pronounced with next generation technology, seen on the 3D information-enabled widescreen display, a fully digital cockpit, racing-inspired Y-shape steering wheel, voice command user experiences, and an intuitive infotainment system.

Progressive and intentional color, materials and finishes

Meticulously crafted with the latest developments in colors, materials, and finishes design (CMF), Opulent Velocity demonstrates a palette embracing design heritage and future possibilities.

The interior color, “Selene” complements the vehicle’s bold persona in a metallic dark blue, signaling track performance capability. Craftmanship is expressed in the metal artistic brush finishes and hard torched painting techniques that create ombre hue color tones.

Using 3D printing technology, the motif across the interior represents precision and speed using a linear two-toned embroidery with prismatic embellishments, echoing the lighting choreography within the vehicle, and signature V-Series precision. The cool-toned flax fibers, which sit under a veil of tinted silver pearl flakes, capture the essence of the lightweight performance material with an opulent execution.

By melding the precision of digital fabrication with the meticulous attention to detail inherent in traditional craftsmanship and elegant tones complemented by vividly modern hues, the Opulent Velocity concept is a testament to the endless possibilities that arise when we embrace the convergence of past, present, and future.

Pure expression of the future

Opulent Velocity demonstrates the evolution of Cadillac’s revered sense of opulence, while envisioning a zero-emission expression of performance and modern luxury leadership.

SOURCE: Cadillac