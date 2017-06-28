Cadillac partners with Blade to launch “Cadillac Fly and Drive” for summer 2017

Cadillac has teamed up with BLADE, the first digitally powered short distance aviation company that provides quick flights to the most in-demand destinations, to launch the “Cadillac Fly and Drive” program.

From July 7, 2017 to August 25, 2017, summer Friday commutes from Manhattan to the Hamptons will be more convenient and enjoyable (courtesy of Cadillac) for the eight New Yorkers who are lucky enough to reserve a seat on the helicopter each week.

The “Cadillac Fly and Drive” complimentary flight will post at random each week. Users will need to stay tuned on the BLADE app, refreshing often, for a chance to secure a seat on the crowdsourced flight. Flights will depart on Friday evenings from one of two BLADE Lounges located at the East 34th Heliport or the West 30th Street Heliport. Upon arrival to East Hampton, the first six flyers to book will also have the chance to enjoy a complimentary Cadillac XT5 to use for the weekend.

“Cadillac prides itself on collaborating with like-minded brands to curate unique and memorable experiences,” says Nathan Tan, director of Brand Partnerships and Experiences at Global Cadillac. “Our partnership with BLADE reflects how our two brands are working together to evolve how customers travel.”

All passengers on BLADE’s regularly scheduled flights are covered under the Weather Guarantee. In the event of bad weather that results in canceled flights, chauffeur-driven Cadillacs will be provided as transportation. This guarantee is only valid between Memorial Day and Labor Day on eastbound Thursday and Friday flights.

“We can’t think of a better way for our fliers to start their weekend right than to arrive at their Hamptons destination on BLADE and to then be handed the keys to a Cadillac XT5 for the weekend,” says BLADE founder and CEO Rob Wiesenthal. “Over the past two years, BLADE fliers have grown to rely on Cadillac as our All-Weather Guarantee partner. In the event of weather-related flight cancellations, Cadillac transports BLADE fliers to their destination. No other company offers this level of convenience. We look forward to the expansion of this important partnership.”

