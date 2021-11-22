Cadillac LYRIQ luxury EV crosses crucial development milestone

Engineers complete ‘80 percent’ validation drive ahead of Q1 2022 production start

Cadillac engineers recently completed the “80 percent” validation drive for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ — a critical milestone in Cadillac’s first luxury EV’s development, marking a transition to the final stage prior to production. By confirming that all components and technologies are at or beyond 80 percent, engineers can now focus on fine tuning LYRIQ prior to production.

To facilitate a comprehensive evaluation of LYRIQ’s performance on different road surfaces and in varying traffic conditions, Cadillac developed a curated route that included freeway, urban and rural driving scenarios. Under these real-world conditions, engineers appraised LYRIQ’s drive quality, systems calibrations and other elements that directly impact the in-car experience.

“We have spent countless hours behind the wheel of our LYRIQ test fleet and in virtual testing environments to be sure we deliver our customers a comprehensive luxury experience expressed in an all-new electrified package,” said Jamie Brewer, executive chief engineer. “All the while we are remaining true to our brand promise by placing high priority on meticulous craftsmanship and intuitive integrated technologies.”

The 80 percent drive resulted in performance evaluations of key LYRIQ driver-control and sensory elements, including a new interior audio signature developed to foster occupant comfort and confidence.

“We’re now fine-tuning LYRIQ’s touchpoints,” said Brewer. “We’re making tweaks to a variety of areas as we do after every development drive, but we’re nearly there. Customers will love this driving experience and, we feel that it will redefine their expectations for electric luxury vehicles.”

An accelerated launch schedule for LYRIQ, driven in part by advances in virtual development and the supporting parallel processes, took the team as far away as New Zealand for test drives. Cold-weather testing was conducted there in August to take advantage of the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, eliminating the need to wait for the season’s onset in the Northern Hemisphere.

Isolated Precision

The Ultium Platform is the central structural element of LYRIQ’s chassis, delivering a low center of gravity, exceptional chassis stiffness, and nearly 50/50 front-to-rear weight balance. These factors give engineers unprecedented chassis-tuning flexibility that ushers in the next chapter of Cadillac’s ride and handling philosophy: Isolated Precision.

“LYRIQ has exceptional torsional stiffness,” said Todd Bruder, lead development engineer. “As a result, we were able to dial in exceptional responsiveness in the steering and suspension systems while simultaneously elevating the brand’s signature feeling of comfort to an entirely new plateau.”

Technologies such as a five-link front and rear suspension and frequency-dependent dampers help optimize LYRIQ’s ride quality and responsiveness.

The five-link front suspension allowed engineers to tune the suspension bushings independently, enhancing ride quality while improving handling. The frequency-dependent dampers, standard on LYRIQ at launch, differentiate between smaller impacts and larger swells on the road surface. This gives drivers more precise control in variable road conditions and provides greater comfort on smoother surfaces.

Driving to an all-electric future

Production for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ begins in spring 2022 at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly facility, which received a $2 billion investment to support EV production. An additional $2.3 billion is being invested in an all-new battery cell manufacturing plant at Spring Hill.

LYRIQ will be built alongside other Cadillac SUVs, as part of the brand’s strategy to balance EV and ICE vehicle production during the transition to an all-electric future.

At launch, LYRIQ will be offered in the exclusive well-equipped Debut Edition, available with advanced technologies and stirring performance enabled by its dedicated electric architecture. A 12-module, 100.4 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a rear-wheel Utium Drive unit deliver a GM estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque and a GM-estimated range of 300 miles on a full charge1.

LYRIQ also offers high-speed DC fast charging up to 190 kW, enabling customers to add up to 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes2. When charging at home, LYRIQ can replenish its battery at the fastest speeds currently allowed by industry standards when equipped with a Level 2, 19 kW charge module that allows for up to 52 miles of range per charging hour3.

The reservation bank for the LYRIQ Debut Edition is full, but reservations for additional models will begin next summer.

SOURCE: Cadillac