Cadillac introduces the 2019 V-Series Pedestal Edition

Cadillac today announces the 2019 Pedestal Edition ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Super Sedan to celebrate the successful first fifteen years (2004-18) of its Cadillac V-Series sub brand. The limited-run models bid a grand farewell to the third generation of ultra-high-performance V-Series models, and open the next major chapter in the sub-brand’s story. In total, 300 Pedestal Editions will be built for sale in the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East.

The special-edition variants are named in tribute to Cadillac V-Series’ time spent at the pinnacle of luxury high-performance.

The Pedestal Edition of the Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Super Sedan features a commemorative application of an all-new exterior color Bronze Sand Metallic, accented with Black Chrome trim and grille surround, V-Series forged light-alloy wheels in After Midnight finish over massive red Brembo® brake calipers, creating a striking exterior presence. The Carbon Fiber Package, standard on every 2019 ATS-V Coupe, is also featured in the Pedestal Edition list of content for the CTS-V super sedan.

Highlighting the interior of the Pedestal Edition are RECARO® race-inspired sport seats in Jet Black semi-aniline leather with new Light Wheat micro-suede inserts, carbon fiber interior trim with bronze threading, the racing-derived and fully-integrated Performance Data Recorder video-data system with COSWORTH Toolbox driver analysis software, the Rear Camera Mirror (CTS-V only) and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.

Since 2004, the V-Series sub brand has developed and proven Cadillac’s performance credentials on both the street and race track. Key moments include:

2004: The first-ever CTS-V sedan adds a new formula for high-performance to the Cadillac catalog, putting the world on notice that the then-102-year-old luxury brand will serve enthusiastic drivers through authentic engineering and design.

2004: The first-ever CTS-V secures the V-Series’ first racing victory in the Speed World Challenge sprint racing series at Sebring International Raceway

2008: The all-new, second-generation CTS-V with 556hp sets a then-record lap time for sedans of 7:59.32 on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife race track in Germany

2012: After making its debut in 2011 as the CTS-V.R Coupe race car, Cadillac wins four races in the Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) series and secures the Driver and Manufacturer Championships

2015: The third-generation Cadillac V-Series models debut with a surprise: the ATS-V arrives as a Coupe and Sedan with the first-ever V-Series V6 powerplant: the LF4 Twin Turbo V6 engine with 464 horsepower, providing better all-round performance than the second-generation CTS-V and a top track speed of 189mph. Meanwhile, the third-generation CTS-V raises the bar in its own category with all-new design, lightweight architecture, and a staggering 640 horsepower.

2015: The ATS-V.R Coupe race car debuts in the PWC series with Johnny O’Connell winning four rounds to secure the Driver’s Championship

2017: Cadillac re-enters the world of professional endurance prototype sports car racing with the Cadillac DPi-V.R in the IMSA series, securing the brand’s first-ever Manufacturer Championship in the sport

2018: Cadillac repeats as the 2018 IMSA Prototype Manufacturer Champion. Expansion of the V-Series sub brand with the debut of the 2019 CT6-V.

Looking to the next chapter of growth and development for the V-Series, 2019 will see Cadillac release the first-ever Cadillac CT6-V super sedan. The CT6-V is the largest V-Series model to-date and boasts famous Cadillac ride quality, yet embodies the driving characteristics of a compact high-performance sedan thanks to a finely-focused V-Series engineering approach, not to mention its performance tuned Magnetic Ride Control system. The CT6-V possesses a Cadillac estimated 550 horsepower thanks to its all-new Cadillac Blackwing™ Twin Turbo V8 engine, and spectacular traction as the first-ever V-Series model with all-wheel drive. Complimenting the all-wheel drive system are all-wheel steering and a limited slip differential, all of which enable the CT6-V to demonstrate impeccable handling, linear response, and razor-sharp steering control.

Ordering for the 2019 Cadillac V-Series Pedestal Edition begins the first week of November 2018, with production commencing later that month. MSRP pricing for the 2019 ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition starts at $77,090, and $102,590 for the 2019 CTS-V Pedestal Edition. Both prices include destination freight charges but excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees.

2019 CADIILLAC CTS-V Pedestal Edition

The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Pedestal Edition super sedan includes the following equipment, in addition to standard CTS-V features:

Cadillac Bronze Sand Metallic exterior paint

19-inch V-Series in After Midnight finish

Carbon Fiber Package: Carbon fiber front splitter Carbon fiber hood vent Carbon fiber rear spoiler Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Luxury Package: Tri-zone climate control Split-folding rear seat with armrest Heated rear outboard seating positions Power rear-window sunshade Manual rear side-window sunshades 110-volt power outlet Rear Camera Mirror

RECARO® race-inspired performance seats

Performance Data and Video Recorder system

Red Brembo® high-performance brake calipers

The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition include the following features:

Cadillac Bronze Sand Metallic exterior paint

Serialized certificate of authenticity

18” V-Series wheels in After Midnight finish

Carbon Fiber Package (standard on ATS-V Coupe): Carbon fiber front splitter Carbon fiber hood vent Carbon fiber rear spoiler Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Red Brembo® high-performance brake calipers

RECARO® race-inspired performance seats

Next-generation Cadillac user experience

All 2019 Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models include tuition and luxury accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model year 2017 and newer Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models).

SOURCE: Cadillac